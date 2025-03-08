‘Forced to watch videos like I’m studying for a test:’ WoW player proposes radical solution to Mythic dungeon learning curve

End-game content difficulty in World of Warcraft is divisive, and one player has a radical solution for making M+ dungeons more approachable.

Alongside high-level PvP and raiding, Mythic+ dungeons make up one of the core pillars of end-game World of Warcraft content.

These high-level dungeons offer plenty of challenges for PvE fans to dig into and are even featured in events like the Mythic Dungeon International. While the Mythic community is thriving, some feel the content needs to be more approachable.

Difficulty in end-game content will always be divisive with WoW players, as proven with a recent fan discussion about the potential for Mythic 0 follower dungeons. Some players were in love with the idea of introducing M0 follower encounters, while others felt it was entirely unnecessary.

The player behind the original post compared the act of preparing for Mythic+ content and watching tutorial videos to “studying for a test,” adding that they felt that there was no way to learn mechanics and roles easily by simply playing the game.

M0 follower dungeons would, according to this poster, help to remove anxiety about playing as Tanks or Healers for the first time, while giving players a chance to get familiar with new content without having to rely on finding groups or consistent party members.

Some players fell in love with the idea, with one Tank noting that they’d love to be able to “learn by doing” and form routes in an M0 follower dungeon.

Another praised the original poster, saying, “As a new player it’s such a daunting task to do any content because the players are so hostile towards any mistakes,” adding that they find it easier to learn in-game instead of via video tutorial.

The idea of follower dungeon changes did land with some players, and a few had their own suggestions to throw into the mix. One player suggested that follower dungeons should simply be made trickier, praising them as being better than Delves.

Not everyone was on board with the idea of M0 follower dungeons being introduced in the future, though. Some felt that it would steer players towards solo play entirely, removing the core purpose of an MMO title, while others simply dubbed it unnecessary.

A frustrated player lamented, “Dungeons are more accessible now than ever before,” saying that they felt as if the goalpost for accessible content kept on getting moved.

Others tried to encourage the original poster to hop into an M0 dungeon and give the real thing a shot, saying that learning alongside other players was the best way forward and that they could join groups with “exploration/discovery/chill” in the description for a more relaxed run.

One reader emphasized the importance of dipping into the content for the first time, saying, “Just go into the dungeon and do stuff. If you fail do something else. I promise you, you’re not going to learn s**t by doing follower dungeons. You may appreciate the interior architecture of some dungeons though.”

While no official mention of follower dungeon changes has been made at the time of writing, it’s possible that we could see new difficulty levels or even a fresh type of content for players to test their skills in down the line. The War Within has already introduced many changes to the PvE scene, especially with the arrival of the Undermine(d) patch.

