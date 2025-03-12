Blizzard just released WoW Undermine(d) soundtrack, and it’s full of bangers

Now, this is something I can listen to all day long.

Blizzard really knocked it out of the park with the WoW The War Within Undermine(d) update, and just when you think things can’t get any better, it released the complete Undermine soundtrack—and it’s full of bangers.

In a recent discussion started by a player in a March 10 Reddit thread, players expressed their love and excitement for the full Undermine(d) soundtrack. The whole Undermine city in WoW is crowned with a true masterpiece of a soundtrack, which gives off a goblin-like jazz vibe—and players are loving every bit of it.

The soundtrack you definitely want to play in your car. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you quest through the new Undermine zone, grind reputation with your very own goblin Cartel, and kill some Rares, you also get to experience jazz music. Labelled by many players as “top tier soundtrack,” with its official release by Blizzard, you can now listen to the full soundtrack outside the game. The soundtrack is all about jazz music and effects, which fits the goblin city of Undermine perfectly, and it’s certainly one of Blizzard’s finest works as of late.

“The music didn’t have to go this hard. But I’m glad it did,” a player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

Roaming around the Undermine city and exploring every corner of it with your own G-99 Breakneck vehicle is an amazing adventure. Combined with a banger series of jazz, it makes the zone even more magical. But the praise doesn’t end there.

“Jazz musician, and I LOVE the new soundtrack. Fantastic and creative choices from Bliz,” another player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

While that goes to show that even players with music experience have nothing but praise for the new soundtrack, this only proves that the Undermine patch is an absolute gem. A good zone with a unique and interesting theme wouldn’t be complete without outstanding music. Luckily, Blizzard truly delivered this time around and treated us with a real banger of a soundtrack. Let’s just hope this is only the beginning of even greater things to come.

