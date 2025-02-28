Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
All four cartels in WoW's Undermine
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
Category:
World of Warcraft

Which cartel should you pick in WoW The War Within?

You'll have to commit for a week.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Feb 28, 2025 11:26 am

The World of Warcraft Undermine(d) update lets players work for one of four Cartels every week, but which should you choose first and what can you get from each of them? Working with them will increase your reputation and allow you to get the rewards you want.

Recommended Videos

Table of contents

All cartels and how they work in World of Warcraft: The War Within

The four cartels in WoW Undermine
. Each one will grant you different rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Undermine has four cartels you can work for: Bilgewater, Steamwheedle, Blackwater, and Venture Company. As you enter Undermine in WoW: The War Within, head to the Incontinental Hotel and speak with Kaydee Racketring to pick a cartel.

Each cartel rules over a zone of the Goblin city, and when you choose to work for one, World Quests will spawn in that zone. Completing those quests, killing rare mobs in Undermine, and completing questlines and side gigs will reward you with upgrade stones, gold, renown, and reputation. Working for the cartels won’t affect any gameplay aspects; you’ll only unlock cosmetic items.

Renown is your reputation with the combined cartels, and will count for the Cartels of Undermine rewards sold by Smaks Topskimmer at the Incontinental Hotel, while the reputation you build with each cartel for that week will unlock the rewards sold by each cartel’s quartermasters.

Which cartel should you pick?

There isn’t a right answer; you should pick the cartel based on the rewards you want since you’ll need to build your reputation to get them. Check the rewards for each cartel before committing to one since you’ll only be able to pick another after a week. The reset happens every Tuesday in NA and Wednesday in EU.

All cartel rewards in World of Warcraft: The War Within

Goblin reading a map in World of Warcraft with the Undermine behind him.
All rewards require Resonance Crystals. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you work for a cartel, you’ll earn reputation points that will unlock rewards you can buy from that cartel’s quartermaster. Each quartermaster will have different rewards for you based on what level of reputation you have, which can be Honored, Revered, or Exalted.

Here are all the rewards each cartel offers with the Undemine(d) update

Bilgewater Cartel

The Bilgewater Quartermaster is Rocco Razzboom in The Scrapshop within Bilgewater Flats, located in these coordinates: /way 39.14 22.02.

RewardTypeCostReputation Required
The Ol’ Low-and-SlowG99-Breakneck horn975 Resonance CrystalsHonored
Bilgewater Cartel BannerToy5,000 Resonance CrystalsHonored
Bligewater JunkhaulerClockwork goblin pet6,500 Resonance CrystalsRevered
Storefront-in-a-Box
Goblin shop toy		5,000 Resonance CrystalsRevered
Crimson Armored GrowlerHyena mount8,125 Resonance CrystalsExalted
Bilgewater Undermine TabardTabard1,625 Resonance CrystalsExalted
Paint: Redlining RedG99-Breakneck color1,350 Resonance CrystalsExalted

Steamwheedle Cartel

Talk to Lab Assistant Laszly in The Vatworks to get the Steamwheedle cartel rewards in these coordinates: /way 27.19 72.49

RewardTypeCostReputation Required
Maniacal MelodiesG99-Breakneck horn975 Resonance CrystalsHonored
Steamwheedle Cartel BannerToy5,000 Resonance CrystalsHonored
EepyBaby hyena pet6,500 Resonance CrystalsRevered
Everlasting Noggenfogger ElixrNoggenfogger Elixir toy5,000 Resonance CrystalsRevered
Steamwheedle Undermine TabardTabard8,125 Resonance CrystalsExalted
Mean Green Flying MachineMount1,625 Resonance CrystalsExalted
Paint: Goblin GreenG99-Breakneck color1,350 Resonance CrystalsExalted

Blackwater Cartel

Boatswain Hardee is the Blackwater quartermaster and is in Port Authority within Blackwater Marina located at these coordinates: /way 63.36 16.78

RewardTypeCostReputation Required
The BuzzerG99-Breakneck horn975 Resonance CrystalsHonored
Blackwater Cartel BannerToy5,000 Resonance CrystalsHonored
Wavebreaker MechasaurMechasaur pet6,500 Resonance CrystalsRevered
Personal Fishing BargeFloating raft toy5,000 Resonance CrystalsRevered
Blackwater Shredder Deluxe Mk 2Shredder mount8,125 Resonance CrystalsExalted
Blackwater Undermine TabardTabard1,625 Resonance CrystalsExalted
Paint: Body Roll BlueG99-Breakneck color1,350 Resonance CrystalsExalted

Venture Co.

Find Shredz the Scrapper at Venture Plaza to get the Venture Co. rewards at these coordinates: /way 53.16 72.74

RewardTypeCostReputation Required
The Whole Brass BandG99-Breakneck horn975 Resonance CrystalsHonored
Venture Co. BannerToy5,000 Resonance CrystalsHonored
RocketfistRobot gorilla pet6,500 Resonance CrystalsRevered
Throwin’ SawbladeThrowable toy5,000 Resonance CrystalsRevered
Ocher Delivery RocketYellow rocket mount8,125 Resonance CrystalsExalted
Venture Co. Undermine TabardTabard1,625 Resonance CrystalsExalted
Paint: Yellow Cake YellowG99-Breakneck color1,350 Resonance CrystalsExalted

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content