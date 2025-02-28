Which cartel should you pick in WoW The War Within?

The World of Warcraft Undermine(d) update lets players work for one of four Cartels every week, but which should you choose first and what can you get from each of them? Working with them will increase your reputation and allow you to get the rewards you want.
All cartels and how they work in World of Warcraft: The War Within
Undermine has four cartels you can work for: Bilgewater, Steamwheedle, Blackwater, and Venture Company. As you enter Undermine in WoW: The War Within, head to the Incontinental Hotel and speak with Kaydee Racketring to pick a cartel.
Each cartel rules over a zone of the Goblin city, and when you choose to work for one, World Quests will spawn in that zone. Completing those quests, killing rare mobs in Undermine, and completing questlines and side gigs will reward you with upgrade stones, gold, renown, and reputation. Working for the cartels won’t affect any gameplay aspects; you’ll only unlock cosmetic items.
Renown is your reputation with the combined cartels, and will count for the Cartels of Undermine rewards sold by Smaks Topskimmer at the Incontinental Hotel, while the reputation you build with each cartel for that week will unlock the rewards sold by each cartel’s quartermasters.
Which cartel should you pick?
There isn’t a right answer; you should pick the cartel based on the rewards you want since you’ll need to build your reputation to get them. Check the rewards for each cartel before committing to one since you’ll only be able to pick another after a week. The reset happens every Tuesday in NA and Wednesday in EU.
All cartel rewards in World of Warcraft: The War Within
As you work for a cartel, you’ll earn reputation points that will unlock rewards you can buy from that cartel’s quartermaster. Each quartermaster will have different rewards for you based on what level of reputation you have, which can be Honored, Revered, or Exalted.
Here are all the rewards each cartel offers with the Undemine(d) update
Bilgewater Cartel
The Bilgewater Quartermaster is Rocco Razzboom in The Scrapshop within Bilgewater Flats, located in these coordinates: /way 39.14 22.02.
|Reward
|Type
|Cost
|Reputation Required
|The Ol’ Low-and-Slow
|G99-Breakneck horn
|975 Resonance Crystals
|Honored
|Bilgewater Cartel Banner
|Toy
|5,000 Resonance Crystals
|Honored
|Bligewater Junkhauler
|Clockwork goblin pet
|6,500 Resonance Crystals
|Revered
|Storefront-in-a-Box
Goblin shop toy
|5,000 Resonance Crystals
|Revered
|Crimson Armored Growler
|Hyena mount
|8,125 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
|Bilgewater Undermine Tabard
|Tabard
|1,625 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
|Paint: Redlining Red
|G99-Breakneck color
|1,350 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
Steamwheedle Cartel
Talk to Lab Assistant Laszly in The Vatworks to get the Steamwheedle cartel rewards in these coordinates: /way 27.19 72.49
|Reward
|Type
|Cost
|Reputation Required
|Maniacal Melodies
|G99-Breakneck horn
|975 Resonance Crystals
|Honored
|Steamwheedle Cartel Banner
|Toy
|5,000 Resonance Crystals
|Honored
|Eepy
|Baby hyena pet
|6,500 Resonance Crystals
|Revered
|Everlasting Noggenfogger Elixr
|Noggenfogger Elixir toy
|5,000 Resonance Crystals
|Revered
|Steamwheedle Undermine Tabard
|Tabard
|8,125 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
|Mean Green Flying Machine
|Mount
|1,625 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
|Paint: Goblin Green
|G99-Breakneck color
|1,350 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
Blackwater Cartel
Boatswain Hardee is the Blackwater quartermaster and is in Port Authority within Blackwater Marina located at these coordinates: /way 63.36 16.78
|Reward
|Type
|Cost
|Reputation Required
|The Buzzer
|G99-Breakneck horn
|975 Resonance Crystals
|Honored
|Blackwater Cartel Banner
|Toy
|5,000 Resonance Crystals
|Honored
|Wavebreaker Mechasaur
|Mechasaur pet
|6,500 Resonance Crystals
|Revered
|Personal Fishing Barge
|Floating raft toy
|5,000 Resonance Crystals
|Revered
|Blackwater Shredder Deluxe Mk 2
|Shredder mount
|8,125 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
|Blackwater Undermine Tabard
|Tabard
|1,625 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
|Paint: Body Roll Blue
|G99-Breakneck color
|1,350 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
Venture Co.
Find Shredz the Scrapper at Venture Plaza to get the Venture Co. rewards at these coordinates: /way 53.16 72.74
|Reward
|Type
|Cost
|Reputation Required
|The Whole Brass Band
|G99-Breakneck horn
|975 Resonance Crystals
|Honored
|Venture Co. Banner
|Toy
|5,000 Resonance Crystals
|Honored
|Rocketfist
|Robot gorilla pet
|6,500 Resonance Crystals
|Revered
|Throwin’ Sawblade
|Throwable toy
|5,000 Resonance Crystals
|Revered
|Ocher Delivery Rocket
|Yellow rocket mount
|8,125 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
|Venture Co. Undermine Tabard
|Tabard
|1,625 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
|Paint: Yellow Cake Yellow
|G99-Breakneck color
|1,350 Resonance Crystals
|Exalted
Published: Feb 28, 2025 11:26 am