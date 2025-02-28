Which cartel should you pick in WoW The War Within?

The World of Warcraft Undermine(d) update lets players work for one of four Cartels every week, but which should you choose first and what can you get from each of them? Working with them will increase your reputation and allow you to get the rewards you want.

All cartels and how they work in World of Warcraft: The War Within

. Each one will grant you different rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Undermine has four cartels you can work for: Bilgewater, Steamwheedle, Blackwater, and Venture Company. As you enter Undermine in WoW: The War Within, head to the Incontinental Hotel and speak with Kaydee Racketring to pick a cartel.

Each cartel rules over a zone of the Goblin city, and when you choose to work for one, World Quests will spawn in that zone. Completing those quests, killing rare mobs in Undermine, and completing questlines and side gigs will reward you with upgrade stones, gold, renown, and reputation. Working for the cartels won’t affect any gameplay aspects; you’ll only unlock cosmetic items.

Renown is your reputation with the combined cartels, and will count for the Cartels of Undermine rewards sold by Smaks Topskimmer at the Incontinental Hotel, while the reputation you build with each cartel for that week will unlock the rewards sold by each cartel’s quartermasters.

Which cartel should you pick?

There isn’t a right answer; you should pick the cartel based on the rewards you want since you’ll need to build your reputation to get them. Check the rewards for each cartel before committing to one since you’ll only be able to pick another after a week. The reset happens every Tuesday in NA and Wednesday in EU.

All cartel rewards in World of Warcraft: The War Within

All rewards require Resonance Crystals. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

As you work for a cartel, you’ll earn reputation points that will unlock rewards you can buy from that cartel’s quartermaster. Each quartermaster will have different rewards for you based on what level of reputation you have, which can be Honored, Revered, or Exalted.

Here are all the rewards each cartel offers with the Undemine(d) update

Bilgewater Cartel

The Bilgewater Quartermaster is Rocco Razzboom in The Scrapshop within Bilgewater Flats, located in these coordinates: /way 39.14 22.02.

Reward Type Cost Reputation Required The Ol’ Low-and-Slow G99-Breakneck horn 975 Resonance Crystals Honored Bilgewater Cartel Banner Toy 5,000 Resonance Crystals Honored Bligewater Junkhauler Clockwork goblin pet 6,500 Resonance Crystals Revered Storefront-in-a-Box

Goblin shop toy 5,000 Resonance Crystals Revered Crimson Armored Growler Hyena mount 8,125 Resonance Crystals Exalted Bilgewater Undermine Tabard Tabard 1,625 Resonance Crystals Exalted Paint: Redlining Red G99-Breakneck color 1,350 Resonance Crystals Exalted

Steamwheedle Cartel

Talk to Lab Assistant Laszly in The Vatworks to get the Steamwheedle cartel rewards in these coordinates: /way 27.19 72.49

Reward Type Cost Reputation Required Maniacal Melodies G99-Breakneck horn 975 Resonance Crystals Honored Steamwheedle Cartel Banner Toy 5,000 Resonance Crystals Honored Eepy Baby hyena pet 6,500 Resonance Crystals Revered Everlasting Noggenfogger Elixr Noggenfogger Elixir toy 5,000 Resonance Crystals Revered Steamwheedle Undermine Tabard Tabard 8,125 Resonance Crystals Exalted Mean Green Flying Machine Mount 1,625 Resonance Crystals Exalted Paint: Goblin Green G99-Breakneck color 1,350 Resonance Crystals Exalted

Blackwater Cartel

Boatswain Hardee is the Blackwater quartermaster and is in Port Authority within Blackwater Marina located at these coordinates: /way 63.36 16.78

Reward Type Cost Reputation Required The Buzzer G99-Breakneck horn 975 Resonance Crystals Honored Blackwater Cartel Banner Toy 5,000 Resonance Crystals Honored Wavebreaker Mechasaur Mechasaur pet 6,500 Resonance Crystals Revered Personal Fishing Barge Floating raft toy 5,000 Resonance Crystals Revered Blackwater Shredder Deluxe Mk 2 Shredder mount 8,125 Resonance Crystals Exalted Blackwater Undermine Tabard Tabard 1,625 Resonance Crystals Exalted Paint: Body Roll Blue G99-Breakneck color 1,350 Resonance Crystals Exalted

Venture Co.

Find Shredz the Scrapper at Venture Plaza to get the Venture Co. rewards at these coordinates: /way 53.16 72.74

Reward Type Cost Reputation Required The Whole Brass Band G99-Breakneck horn 975 Resonance Crystals Honored Venture Co. Banner Toy 5,000 Resonance Crystals Honored Rocketfist Robot gorilla pet 6,500 Resonance Crystals Revered Throwin’ Sawblade Throwable toy 5,000 Resonance Crystals Revered Ocher Delivery Rocket Yellow rocket mount 8,125 Resonance Crystals Exalted Venture Co. Undermine Tabard Tabard 1,625 Resonance Crystals Exalted Paint: Yellow Cake Yellow G99-Breakneck color 1,350 Resonance Crystals Exalted

