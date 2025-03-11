WoW players furious after Blizzard basically forces Brann to be a healer in Undermine(d)

The WoW The War Within Undermine(d) is definitely one of the best updates we got in a long time. But when you think things can only improve, Blizzard slapped players with massive Brann nerfs, turning him into a healer.

A discussion started by a player in a March 11 Reddit thread touched on the recent Brann changes—and one thing’s for sure: players are absolutely furious. The discussion caused an avalanche of negative comments on the nerfs. Many players dislike these changes, as Brann completely loses his diversity in playstyle, making Delves a lot harder now.

It’s a lot harder to get good loot now from Delves. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The recent nerfs to Brann are mostly for his tank specialization, making him take 60 percent increased damage. Given that DPS Brann was already in the slump, this is just a nail in the coffin to his diversity in playstyle. As Brann is basically forced to be a healer, this makes Delves harder than ever, especially for healing and DPS classes.

“Oh ok so DPS Brann is useless and now Tank Brann is useless, well back to Healer Brann. Such diversity! I hope you enjoy your 1 week of solo delving, healers,” the top comment says in WoW’s subreddit.

This is a real nightmare for many healing and DPS classes, as they are mostly squishy and require some form of a frontline to protect them. While killing off Brann’s tank playstyle causes a lot of trouble for healers, other players might even consider quitting Delves for good because of this change.

“RIP tank brann, you made delves fun for me for the first time since launch. I was even thinking I might finish the seasonal delve thing for the warband camp screen but it’s not something I think I’ll enjoy now so I’ll pass,” another player commented in WoW’s subreddit.

Although the Undermine(d) update has been an absolute banger so far, changes like these are always tough to accept because they kill all the fun. Let’s just hope Blizzard listens to players’ feedback and reverts the changes.

