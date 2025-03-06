Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Treasure chamber in a Delve in World of Warcraft with treasure on the floor.
Image by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

All Delve rewards in WoW The War Within Season 2

Delves in Season 2 of World of Warcraft The War Within offer plenty of exciting rewards. Here's a summary, including how to get them all.
Image of Em Stonham
Em Stonham
|

Published: Mar 6, 2025 01:26 pm

Season 2 for The War Within introduced a number of exciting changes for World of Warcraft players to rip into, including new Delves, increased difficulty, and a Tank specialization for Brann. Along with these changes, the rewards on offer for Delves were completely refreshed too.

Recommended Videos

Below, we’ve listed every Delve reward for Season 2 of WoW TWW, looking at the Delver’s Journey track, other rewards associated with completing high-level Delves during the season, and how you can get your hands on the new Delve mount via questing in Dornogal.

All Delve rewards in TWW Season 2

Delves rewards screenshot with the Undermine(d) hotel behind it World of Warcraft.
Delves can be lucrative. Image via Dot Esports

One of the main ways you can pick up rewards in WoW while exploring Delves is by making progress along the Delver’s Journey track. This is refreshed every season and filled up by earning the associated currency, which is creatively named Delver’s Journey.

There are 10 sections of the Delver’s Journey track to make progress towards, and you’ll need to get to level six if you want all of the customizations for the new mount for the season. The rewards for each level can be seen in the table below.

Delver’s Journey Track RankRank Rewards
1Delver’s Gob-Trotter Schematic: Flamethrower customization
2Delver’s Gob-Trotter Schematic: Pipes customization
3Delver’s Gob-Trotter Schematic: Harpoon customization
4Delver’s Gob-Trotter Schematic: Balloon customization
5Unlocks the ability to purchase Restored Coffer Keys for 2,000 Undercoin apiece, limited to two per week
6Delver’s Gob-Trotter Schematic: Green customization
7Delve-O-Bot 7001 Toy, which allows you to travel quickly to a random Bountiful Delve
8Unlocks the ability to buy Veteran 1/8 (ilvl 623) Warbound equipment, a Warbound Equipment Set, and Veteran 1/8 (ilvl 623) Bind-on-Pickup equipment
9A 50-percent discount is applied to Restored Coffer Key purchases
10Unlocks the Nightfall Sanctum Campsite background option for your Warband

Each stage of the Delver’s Journey track requires 4,200 Delver’s Journey currency, meaning you’ll need to earn a total of 42,000 throughout TWW Season 2.

To speed things along with your Delver’s Journey grind, prioritize higher-level Bountiful Delves, as they offer the best currency rewards and can be lucrative in terms of other drops as well.

Another reward you can pick up via Delves in Season 2 is the new mount, the Delver’s Gob-Trotter. This mount can be picked up easily by completing the quest I Want My Hat Back, which originates from Brann in Dornogal.

To trigger this quest, you’ll need to complete the starting quest Seasonal Refresher first. I Want My Hat Back starts immediately after this, and it takes you through a brief encounter in Earthcrawl Mines with Johnny Awesome, showing how Brann got his hat stolen.

You’ll get the Delver’s Gob-Trotter mount as a reward straight after wrapping up the quest, leading into the next quest in the chain, Defeating the Underpin. This quest is also worth tackling, since it rewards you with the Brann’s Spare Hat cosmetic and the Explosive Victory toy.

Delve in World of Warcraft with a pink sky underground.
Season 2 Delves are a lot of fun. Image by Dot Esports

Alongside the Delver’s Journey and shiny new mount, you can also nab extra rewards from doing high-level Delves in Season 2.

Completing a Delve of tier nine or higher will give you more Runed Crests than usual. Additionally, Gilded Crests can be earned three times a week by completing Bountiful Delves in the 11th tier, making these already lucrative challenges even more enticing.

There are plenty of rewards to pick up during this competitive season of WoW as a Delve fan, but if you want even more goodies, remember to check out your Achievement Tab. You can earn a unique title with Leave No Treasure Unfound and a mount via Glory of the Delver.

To hit your Delve goals quicker, take a peek at our rundown of the fastest Delves currently in the game. While they’re all challenging to a degree, especially on higher difficulty levels, some Delves have less ground to cover and can be sped through once you’ve got the route down.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
related content