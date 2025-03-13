How to get Essence of Kaja’mite in WoW The War Within

Wondering where to get Essence of Kaja'mite in World of Warcraft Patch 11.1? Here's how to get the resource and where you can use it.

Keeping an eye on your gear and set pieces as you play through a season in World of Warcraft is essential for progression. The method of converting your gear changes throughout patches, and in Patch 11.1 of The War Within, the resource you need is Essence of Kaja’mite.

Here, we’ve jumped into how you can obtain Essence of Kaja’mite in WoW, along with how to pick up an extra resource for free and where to use it in-game.

How to get Essence of Kaja’mite in World of Warcraft

The Catalyst unlock quest takes place in Dornogal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Essence of Kaja’mite is a slow-building resource in WoW that allows you to convert eligible gear via the Catalyst console in Dornogal, either turning it into transmog gear from a previous season or class set pieces, depending on which items you put in.

Turning old gear into transmog pieces does not cost Essence of Kaja’mite, so you won’t need to worry about spending this rare resource.

Not every piece of seasonal, non-set gear is eligible to use with the Catalyst, as you can only convert PvE gear of Veteran rank or higher and PvP gear.

The resource builds up automatically in your character’s currency collection over two weeks, with players getting their first charge on the launch of the Undermine(d) patch.

You can check how many you have by heading to the Catalyst console in Dornogal. If you’ve never used the Catalyst before, you can speak to Custodian Khubon, the nearby NPC, to quickly complete a quest and unlock the function.

Other than completing the associated Feat of Strength achievement for TWW’s second season, there is currently no direct way to farm Essence of Kaja’mite—you simply accrue it over the designated period of two weeks.

How to get The War Within Season 2: Master Blaster achievement

Grab an extra Essence of Kaja’mite for your troubles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alongside the standard method of grabbing Essence of Kaja’mites to convert your gear with, an achievement offers the item Crystallized Essence of Kaja’mite. When used, this item will give you one more Essence of Kaja’mite to insert into the Catalyst machine.

The achievement that offers this reward is called The War Within Season 2: Master Blaster, and it falls under the Feats of Strength category. To get it, you’ll need to do one of the following:

Get a rating of 1600+ in Rated PvP

Beat Gallywix on Heroic or higher difficulty in Liberation of Undermine

in Liberation of Undermine Get a rating of 2000+ in Mythic+ dungeon content

This reward will not be available via the story mode for Liberation of Undermine or through other content formats like Delves, so you’ll need to dig into the current raid, Mythic+ dungeon pool, or competitive PvP scene if you want another Essence of Kaja’mite.

If you plan to tackle Chrome King Gallywix with your guild mates, check out our breakdown of the Liberation of Undermine bosses. This raid has several tricky fights, but there’s a mountain of incredible rewards to pick up, especially on Heroic and Mythic difficulty.

