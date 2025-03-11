BlizzCon will finally return after hiatus—but fans still have a long wait ahead of them for it

Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed the long-awaited return of BlizzCon, which hasn’t been held in person since November 2023. But don’t get too excited just yet.

BlizzCon’s next announced date is for Sept. 12 and 13… of 2026. That’s right, there’s still nothing happening this year, and the wait for the new one is still a year and a half long. But hey, you can mark your calendars now!

The last BlizzCon was held in Anaheim, California on Nov. 3 and 4, 2023. So, by the time the next one takes place, it will have been almost three years in between events. It was also not held in 2020 or 2022, and held in digital form only in 2021. After the event’s big return in 2023, many fans were hopeful that it would be a return to an annual event—but those hopes were dashed last year.

“We’ve come a long way since our first event in 2005,” Blizzard said of the announcement. “Over the past nearly 20 years since its inception, BlizzCon has inspired us to innovate, push the boundaries of creativity, and deliver once-in-a-lifetime moments. It’s important that we put on an event worthy of our community.”

For years, BlizzCon has been held to celebrate games like World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Overwatch, and more, along with “the communities you are a part of, and gives us the chance to connect, build friendships, and create unforgettable memories together,” according to Blizzard.

Blizzard said that, for the event in 2026, it plans to “meaningfully elevate” the legacy celebration for everyone attending, along with making sure things like the Opening Ceremony, Darkmoon Faire, panels, hands-on gameplay opportunities, and more traditional staples of the conventions make a return.

“We are building this event just like we build our games: with a deep commitment to our players, with respect for your connections to our universes, and as a celebration of the strength of the bonds formed through shared adventure,” Blizzard said.

But still, with BlizzCon returning to its same as ever stomping grounds at the Anaheim Convention Center, it will feel like a homecoming for many when the event kicks off next year.

