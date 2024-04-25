2023 BlizzCon
No BlizzCon in 2024, but live events planned for WoW, Diablo, and Overwatch 2

Sorry, gamers, but plans have changed.
Scott Duwe
Published: Apr 25, 2024

There will be no BlizzCon event in 2024, Blizzard Entertainment announced today, but it will still hold several other live events for its games throughout this year.

Blizzard’s long-running convention that celebrates the publisher’s many franchises will return in the future, but as for 2024, it’s being shelved for now in favor of several other individual showcases throughout the calendar.

“After careful consideration over the last year, we at Blizzard have made the decision not to hold BlizzCon in 2024,” Blizzard said in the announcement. “This decision was not made lightly as BlizzCon remains a very special event for all of us, and we know many of you look forward to it. While we’re approaching this year differently and as we have explored different event formats in the past, rest assured that we are just as excited as ever to bring BlizzCon back in future years.”

The company further details about upcoming updates for games such as World of Warcraft: The War Within and Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, and promised to attend Gamescom along with Overwatch 2 esports events like DreamHack Dallas and DreamHack Stockholm.

Blizzard also promised “multiple, global, in-person events” for World of Warcraft‘s 30th anniversary this year, “distinct from BlizzCon,” but still carrying “the same spirit of celebration and togetherness” as the fan-favorite convention.

“Our hope is that these experiences – alongside several live-streamed industry events where we’ll keep you up to date with what’s happening in our game universes – will capture the essence of what makes the Blizzard community so special,” the company said.

It’s been a transformative year for Blizzard after it was acquired by Microsoft in October 2023, and this change in plans for BlizzCon this year may have something to do with the wholesale shifting of plans behind the scenes in light of the acquisition.

Scott Duwe
