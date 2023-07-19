Diablo 4 players have been encountering error code 75, preventing their access to the game.

Error code 75 has been an issue in Diablo 4 since release but has emerged once again following the release of patch 1.1, which alters the game significantly for Season One.

Error code 75 can occur for both players on PC and console. Thankfully, it’s easy to fix compared to other issues in the game and does not take too long to complete.

How to fix error code 75 in Diablo 4

Error code 75 in Diablo 4 occurs when you try to run the game using an outdated client, with the message that appears saying that there is a problem authenticating the account.

Fixing error code 75 is simple, though, and merely requires you to restart your console or PC, which should lead to you seeing an update is available for Diablo 4. You can also try manually searching for updates on the client beforehand.

Once updated, you will be on the latest version of the client and should not encounter any further issues, though this error may occur again when further patches are introduced to the game, which will require you to follow the same process.

If on PC, you can manually search for updates on Battle.net with the following steps:

Launch Battle.net

Select and open Diablo 4

Navigate your cursor to the Cog button, which can be found next to the Play button on the bottom left

Click on “Check for Updates” from the drop-down menu

Install any update that is found

