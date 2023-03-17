Is Diablo 4 down? How to check

Diablo 4 early access is now available for players who have pre-ordered the full game. As expected, the early access has been riddled with error codes preventing players from getting into the game.

While many players are excited to jump into Blizzard’s latest addition to the beloved Diablo franchise, actually getting into the game has proven to be Diablo 4’s first true test. Due to the mass amounts of players attempting to access the beta on day one, the servers have seen a fair share of stress.

If you are unsure if Diablo 4’s servers for the beta or active or down, here is what you can do to check.

How to check if Diablo 4’s servers are down

At time of writing, Diablo 4’s open beta has only just started. Though the servers are undoubtedly suffering from the sheer number of prospective players all attempting to log into the game at once, Diablo 4’s servers appear to be up and running. This does not mean that players are exempt from long queue times and in-game bugs, as there are plenty of errors that you may still run into.

If you want to check the status of Diablo 4’s servers yourself, there are two resources that will give you accurate information. First, Diablo’s official Twitter page will usually share major announcements, including whenever there are server-wide issues that could impact players’ ability to access the game.

Next, Down Detector is a website that tracks player reports of outages. If there is a massive issue impacting many players or various issues upon launch, you can expect to see a large spike on the graph that may indicate that something is wrong. This graph will not be able to tell you the exact reasons for the influx of reports, but it is an excellent resource to identify if there is an issue.

Diablo 4 is still in its early access period and will likely encounter dozens of more issues before it officially launches to the public. Until then, players can report issues and try their best to break through to the demon hordes eagerly awaiting them.