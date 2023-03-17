How to fix error 300202 in Diablo 4

The first boss many players will face off against is an error code.

Early access games or betas are typically littered with errors—and Diablo 4 is no different so far.

Players have already reported a plethora of issues today both preventing them from accessing the game itself or experiencing the dungeon crawler to its fullest. Error code 300202 is a common issue many hopeful players are encountering whenever they try to boot up Diablo 4 for the first time.

If you are encountering error code 300202 while trying to load up Diablo 4, rest assured that hundreds of other players have experienced the same issue. While many errors are still emerging from this early beta, there are some fixes you can try to bypass this frustrating roadblock.

Here is everything we know about trying to fix error code 300202 in Diablo 4.

Error code 300202 in Diablo 4, explained

The 300202 error code will typically appear for players attempting to load up Diablo 4 for the first time. Whenever this code appears, it usually means that too many players are attempting to login to Diablo 4 for the first time at once. This issue could also be an actual connection error, but given the popularity of the beta, it more than likely is due to the sheer number of players attempting to access the title.

For players unfortunate enough to encounter this error, there are only a few possible solutions. First, players will need to restart their game and attempt to log in again. This will mean entering into the lengthy queue again, though your next time successfully entering the game will likely avoid this dreaded error code.

To better ensure that you do not encounter this error, players can also clear out cache files in Diablo 4 and run the “Scan and Repair”‘” option in the Blizzard launcher to root out any other possible issues. There is no guarantee that this will help you avoid any other potential errors, though, since the Diablo 4 beta is still only in its early hours.