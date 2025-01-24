All new Runes in Diablo 4 season 7

The addition of Runewords has fundamentally changed the way builds function in Diablo 4. Every new season introduces new Runes to the game, and the Season of Witchcraft has brought some interesting options for players to tinker with. Whether you’re a new or returning player, this is what you need to know about the latest Runes introduced in season seven.

All new runes in Diablo 4 Season of Witchcraft

Diablo 4 has a total of 28 Invocation Runes and 17 Ritual Runes. With the advent of season seven, three new Runes were added to the game: Chac, Igni, and Nagu. Chac is the newest Rune of Invocation, while Igni and Nagu are the latest additions to the Rune of Rituals.

The newest additions to the collection. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Every Rune in Diablo 4, whether Invocation or Ritual, adds a specific modifier once they are socketed into your gear. These new Runes add new modifiers that can affect various classes in different ways.

Chac: Casts Lightning Bolt on a nearby enemy. Requires 20 Offering.

Casts Lightning Bolt on a nearby enemy. Requires 20 Offering. Igni: Passively stores Offering every second. Casting any skill, except a Basic skill, will grant you the stored Offering. Generates 25 Offering.

Passively stores Offering every second. Casting any skill, except a Basic skill, will grant you the stored Offering. Generates 25 Offering. Nagu: Summons generate Offering as long as they are active. Every additional active Summon generates more Offering, up to a maximum of six Summons. Gain 100 Offering.

The Chac Rune is perfect for any class that can generate Offering quickly. Whenever you reach the required threshold, a Lightning Bolt will cast automatically. If this Rune is affected by Overflow, it will cast multiple Lightning Bolts for even more damage.

The Igni Rune would work perfectly in conjunction with the Chac Rune. As long as you can stack a lot of Offering over time, casting a non-Basic skill will unleash several Lightning Bolts. You can stack up to 500 Offering to make the most of the Overflow bonus and create enough Lightning Bolts to clear everything on screen.

Finally, the Nagu Rune is every summoner’s dream. Classes with multiple Summons, like the Druid and the Necromancer will benefit greatly from this Rune since they can always maintain the maximum Summons needed to generate the most Offering.

These new Runes can be paired with older Runes to create some amazing Runewords that could push the damage output of your favorite build over the limit. If you’re a new player, it would help to know how to create Runewords using Invocation and Ritual Runes.

How to create Runewords in Diablo 4

To successfully create a Runeword, you need one Rune of Ritual and one Rune of Invocation, along with an eligible piece of gear that can support two sockets. Add the Runes to the sockets, and a Runeword will be created, multiplying the effects of both Runes substantially. You can create Runewords in Helms, Chest Armor, Leg Armor, and Two-handed Weapons since they can roll with up to two slots.

The Rune of Ritual will then generate Offering while it is active. The amount generated varies based on Rune type and quality. Once the required amount of Offering is reached, the Rune of Invocation will trigger its effect. These effects can range from single-target skills to area-of-effect skills and even buffs. If you want to make your gear even stronger, Runewords are the way to go.

