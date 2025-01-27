In Diablo 4, you may run into items called Tributes and Bargains which serve as key items in dungeons. You may be confused by these items if you’re unfamiliar with them, and you may find them hard to get if you don’t know where to look.

Here’s all you need to know about Tributes and Bargains and how to get them in Diablo 4.

How to get Tributes and Bargains for the Undercity in Diablo 4

The Undercity dungeon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Diablo 4 DLC Vessel of Hatred introduced the Undercity dungeon where players can find new gear and enemies to challenge. While Tributes and Bargains are key items, they aren’t needed to gain access to the dungeon, as you can enter and leave the Kurast Undercity as many times as you want. However, to unlock the dungeon, you will first need to complete the priority quest from Ormus in Kurast after the “Fundamentals of Faith” campaign quest. By playing the quest and its tutorial, you will learn all you need to know about the Undercity and Tributes.

However, to get the best items found in this dungeon, you’ll need to get your hands on some Tributes and Bargains. Tributes are dungeon keys that allow you to increase your chances of getting better loot in runs by affecting the type of loot that drops in these runs. They increase your chance of finding specific items, but also notably add penalties and debuffs such as less time or specific consumable items dropping less. Tributes automatically unlock after you unlock the Undercity, but you may need to complete the quest for them to start dropping.

You can acquire Tributes by completing dungeons, events, and runs. They also drop from Tree of Whispers Caches and Hell Tide quests. However, farming Tormented bosses, World bosses, and Nightmare Dungeons will give you the best Tributes. There are several types of Tributes in Diablo 4, all of them have their uses but some are generally more useful than others.

Here are some of the most useful tributes in Diablo 4:

Tribute of Growth: Provides additional Experience. Can be found randomly throughout Sanctuary, and is dropped by enemies and bosses.

Provides additional Experience. Can be found randomly throughout Sanctuary, and is dropped by enemies and bosses. Tribute of Harmony: Guarantees Rune drops. Found randomly in Sanctuary where runes drop.

Guarantees Rune drops. Found randomly in Sanctuary where runes drop. Tribute of Radiance: Guarantees Ancestral Legendary item drops. Dropped from Whisper Caches.

Bargains on the other hand are modifiers that are added on to Tributes to further increase the outcome of your rewards and drops. They are attached to whatever Tribute you acquire so each Tribute has its own Bargains.

How to use Tributes and Bargains in Diablo 4

The Tribute of Harmony. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To use a Tribute, interact with the Spirit Brazier you’ll find at the start of an Undercity run. Doing this will trigger a window pop up where you can drag and drop a Tribute. You can hover over the Tribute to see all the information about it, which will also show all the debuffs or penalties the Tribute comes with. Bargains can be applied the same way as Tributes and show up on the window. To use Bargains, you’ll need to fork up some materials and in some cases, some currency as well. The better the Bargain, the more resources you will need to apply it.

As you progress through the Undercity, you find higher tier Tributes that will allow you apply multiple Bargains and grant higher bonuses.

