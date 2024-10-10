Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred The Keening Spirit – How to find the distressed spirit Bashe

Diablo 4’s new DLC is now available, and there’s plenty to do in the Vessel of Hatred, including several side quests. If you’ve picked up The Keening Spirit side quest and don’t know where to find the distressed spirit Bashe, we’ve got you covered.

Once you have completed the early stages of the Vessel of Hatred story, the DLC opens up with various side quests to complete for extra rewards, and The Keening Spirit is one of the earliest you’re likely to encounter.

After speaking to the NPC Nunir in Upper Kurast in Nahantu, you’re tasked with finding the distressed spirit Bashe. If you’re stuck on where to look in The Keening Spirit quest, we’ve got all the details you need.

How to find the distressed spirit Bashe in The Keening Spirit

This is the spot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the zone outlined in blue on the map for a relatively small search area to find Bashe. There’s one specific area you’re looking for, though, which we’ve shown in the image above, where Bashe appears.

To get Bashe to appear in the area, defeat any enemies nearby and defeat the Spirit-Gorged Hollow. Once done, speak to Bashe to complete the quest. Unfortunately, there is a bug that is preventing completion of this bug.

Despite defeating all the enemies in the area, Bashe may not appear, and as a result, the quest cannot be completed.

What to do if Bashe doesn’t show in The Keening Spirit

Unfortunately, there is currently no known fix for The Keening Spirit quest in Diablo 4, so the best approach is to leave it and return once a patch has been deployed. While this is frustrating, it’s only a minor side quest and won’t halt your progress in The Vessel of Hatred.

I tried several ways to fix The Keening Spirit bug, including logging out and back into the game, closing the game down entirely and restarting, and switching difficulties. None of these approaches worked, nor did resetting my console, so we’ll have to wait for an official fix.

In the meantime, you can have a quick look anytime you pass through the area, but don’t spend too much time on this; focus on the other main and side quests.

