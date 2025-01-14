Diablo Immortal season 34 release date countdown, battle pass, and more

Diablo Immortal has undergone various updates since its initial launch, with 33 seasons of new content added over the years. Season 34 is on the cusp of release, bringing a host of new updates and a refreshed battle pass with it. Whether you’re a new or returning player, you will need to know when the update goes live, and we are here to tell you.

Get ready for a fresh season reset. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo Immortal‘s season 34 releases on Jan. 16. Unlike most games or updates that release at midnight, season 34 goes live at 3am server time. Because of this, release timings will vary depending on which server you play on. To better track the release time, check out our countdown listed below.

Diablo Immortal Season 34 release countdown

The countdown is set to 3am CT, so plan your playtime accordingly.

What to expect in Diablo Immortal season 34

Like every other season in Diablo Immortal, Season 34 comes with a seasonal reset and fresh new rewards that you can acquire through completing quests and leveling up your seasonal Battle Pass. The story continues from the first part of the Shattered Sanctuary expansion, featuring the Lord of Terror, to the second part, showcasing the return of Prince Alberich.

Reap your rewards soon, adventurer — our Season 34 Battle Pass, Astride the Abyss, flees Sanctuary on January 16th. pic.twitter.com/x422MqjbLP — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) January 9, 2025

Once the younger son of King Leoric, Prince Albrecht was possessed by Diablo and used as a vessel to resurrect. After Diablo’s defeat and Albrecht’s eventual death in the original Diablo, the latter was resurrected to serve as Diablo’s vessel once more. Except this time, Albrecht returned as his own being, ready to become Diablo’s successor and serve as the main antagonist for part two of the expansion.

Astride the Abyss is the theme of the Battle Pass that will release alongside the new content update of Season 34. Similar to previous Battle Passes, this season’s pass will feature thematic armor sets along with 40 ranks worth of rewards to earn as you level up. These rewards include a variety of Hilts, Crests, and more to be announced once the season goes live.

Also similar to the previous seasons, Astride the Abyss will feature two versions, offering increased rewards to players for a similar level of progression.

Empowered Battle Pass: Includes an additional track of rewards that are granted with every rank.

Includes an additional track of rewards that are granted with every rank. Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass: Includes all previous rewards with a starting boost of ten ranks.

Along with the Battle Passes, this season will expand the main storyline of Diablo Immortal, so stay tuned for more content updates that will arrive shortly.

