How to fix Hex of Whispers not working bug in Diablo 4

If you’re unable to purchase or use the Hex of Whispers ability in Diablo 4, you certainly aren’t alone—several players have reported facing such issues over the past few days. Since you’re likely looking for answers, we’ve got everything you need to know about the bug.

Recommended Videos

Besides huge balance changes, new cosmetics, and more, Diablo 4’s season seven has introduced a bunch of new “Powers of Witchcraft”—like The Hex of Whispers ability—to celebrate its mystical theme. While most of these new Witchcraft Powers are strong power-ups to use in battle, Hex of Whispers became an instant hit for its significant Shadow damage, which can “jump” on to affect other enemies in the vicinity as well.

Unfortunately, many players have been unable to benefit from this power-up despite buying it multiple times—or have been blocked from purchasing it at all. As confusing as it may seem right now, we’ve got an explanation and solution for it. Here’s why the annoying Hex of Whispers bug exists in Diablo 4 and how to potentially fix it.

Hex of Whispers ability bug in Diablo 4 – What is it and how to fix

You can finally use the power you earned. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

At the time of writing, Blizzard released Patch 2.1.0’s third hotfix on Jan. 24 to resolve all reported issues related to Hex of Whispers in Diablo 4. The notes, as shared on the public Blizzard Forums, state: “Fixed an issue where the Hex of Whispers Witch Power could cause a server crash, Hex of Whispers is now usable again.”

In case you’re wondering, Blizzard had initially disabled Hex of Whispers with the season’s first hotfix to tackle a stability issue that was leading to server crashes. Despite being officially disabled, however, players could still purchase the said Witchcraft Power for their builds, which led to major confusion when they were eventually unable to use it. To avoid such problems in the future, many players particularly insisted Blizzard should add an in-game notice board for critical changes so they don’t need to rely on searching the web for answers.

If you’re still facing hiccups with Hex of Whispers in Diablo 4, make sure the game is updated to its latest version. If you don’t see a pending update, PC users can try exiting and relaunching Steam or verifying the integrity of game files. If you are playing on a console, you should exit the game and refresh the library page to get the update.

The same hotfix also addresses a game-breaking bug associated with another Witchcraft Power, Force of Will, which “could lead to infinitely scaling Overpower Damage.”

Now that you can use Hex of Whispers in Diablo 4, make sure to purchase and equip its powerful Growth and Decay effects to power up your favorite class.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy