Best Diablo 4 season 7 builds

Diablo 4’s seventh season, The Season of Witchcraft, brings a host of new changes to the base game and the expansion. With several new powers and mechanics to tinker with, a lot of old builds have gained new power while other, more popular, builds have been enhanced.

With that in mind, here are the best builds for every class in season seven.

Best builds for every class in Diablo 4: Season of Witchcraft

The Coven will empower their own. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Over the course of two years, the six main classes of Diablo 4 have gone through several changes, leading to various builds. With the new Witchcraft powers introduced in the Season of Witchcraft, one build from every class stands out above the others. These builds excel at speed-farming and clearing higher tiers of The Pit of Artificers by making the most of Witchcraft powers.

Barbarian

Reviving their glory days of old. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Barbarian has been through a rough run since the release of Diablo 4. After several buffs and balance changes, the Barbarian now excels at speed-farming and Pit-pushing. The build you want to look out for this season is the Earthquake build, a powerful content-clearing machine that crushes groups of enemies with its signature Earthquake skill.

The playstyle of this build revolves around casting Earthquake using a combination of the Leap skill and the Aspect of Bul-Kathos. The Aspect triggers Earthquake every time the Barbarian lands their Leap skill on the ground. Additionally, casting Ground Stomp with the Aspect of Earthquakes grants you the ability to chain-cast Earthquakes without needing to cast the main skill at all.

When it comes to Witchcraft powers, Piranhado is the perfect option for this build. Its passive ability automatically groups enemies together, which allows you to smash through all of them with one Leap Earthquake or Ground Stomp Earthquake.

Druid

Bringing the Cataclysm to the minions of Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Druid has had a rocky start, being one of the hardest season starter classes. However, what the Druid lacks in early game power, they more than makeup for when it comes to the endgame. As of season seven, no Druid build is arguably as strong as the Cataclysm build, making the Storm Druid our pick for this season if you are a Druid main.

The Cataclysm build works similarly to the old Hurricane build but has new gear choices. Airidah’s Inexorable Will decreases Cataclysm’s cooldown while pulling in distant enemies. Mjolnic Ryng increases Cataclysm’s damage and grants infinite Spirit while the skill is active. Finally, Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect casts Lightning Bolts whenever you land critical hits with Storm skills.

In terms of Witchcraft skills, the Cataclysm Druid thrives with Soul Harvest, Force of Will, and Hex of Shattering. Choices like Piranhado and Vengeful Spirit Servant also work well with this build.

Necromancer

A new way to play an old build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After going through several months of Bone, Blight, and Minion builds, the Necromancer is back to dominating demons using Blood builds. The current top build for speed-farming and Pit-pushing is the Blood Wave build that utilizes the Ultimate Blood skill to deal heavy damage and knock back enemies away from the Necromancer. This build is further augmented with certain items and Aspects.

The new Kessime’s Legacy Unique is mandatory for this build. This piece of gear improves Blood Wave by creating two waves that instead pull enemies toward the Necromancer for heavy damage. Add the Aspect of Ultimate Shadow to this build to convert Blood Wave into a Darkness skill that deals Shadow damage and creates Desecrated Ground as the waves travel.

Soul Harvest and Hex of Whispers are great Witchcraft skills to have for this build. For even more endgame damage, you can combine Purging Touch with the Voice of the Stars Occult Gem. If you want better positioning and crowd control, you can’t go wrong with Piranhado.

Rogue

The best choice for this season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rogue was already gaining momentum towards the end of season six, and now, the class is quite possibly going to top the leaderboards as it nears the endgame. Several Rogue builds are now more powerful than they used to be, but the one that currently stands out is the Rain of Arrows build, a perfect endgame choice for speed-farming and Pit-pushing.

While Dagger builds have been the norm for most of the Rogue’s lifespan in Diablo 4, Bow builds now dominate Sanctuary. Word of Hakan is mandatory for this build since it adds all three Imbuements to your Rain of Arrows before launching.

With Preparation, you can maintain a very low cooldown on Rain of Arrows by using Heartseeker in combination with Shard of Verathiel to make the skill cost mana for additional damage. This consistently ensures that your Rain of Arrows is always ready to be used.

Similar to the Barbarian build, Piranhado is the main Witchcraft skill that makes this build shine. Pulling enemies together will shred them all with a well-timed Rain of Arrows.

Spiritborn

Still capable of packing a punch. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Spiritborn class was the highlight of season six. As overpowered as the class used to be, the nerfs have made them more balanced and in line with the damage numbers of other classes. The most competitive Spiritborn build would be the old Quill Volley build that primarily relies on Eagle skills. With some Uniques and synergistic Aspects, this build maintains a lot of its original power.

Two specific Uniques synergize extremely well for this build. The Rod of Kepeleke allows Quill Volley to generate Vigor until you reach max Vigor. While at max, Quill Volley consumes all Vigor to deal the highest possible damage and land a critical strike. That’s where the other Unique comes in.

When you land a critical strike, Ring of the Midnight Sun refunds up to 50 percent of the Vigor spent, speeding the Spiritborn up to max Vigor once again. Rinse and repeat this gameplay loop to deal obscenely high damage with Vital Strikes and Prodigy’s Tempo.

A variety of Witchcraft skills work well for the Quill Volley build. Vengeful Spirit Servant is viable for any build but works better for a less tanky caster like the Spiritborn. Piranhado is great for crowd control, while Soul Harvest provides infinite scaling based on monster density, increasing this build’s damage potential even further.

Sorcerer

Probably not the best starter choice for this season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The glory days of the Sorcerer seem to be behind them, for now. The class is still a powerhouse in the early levels but quickly gets outperformed by others towards the endgame. One build that performs fairly well when it comes to speed-farming and Pit-pushing is the Lightning Spear build. This Conjuration skill fires a chain of lightning that applies Vulnerable to all enemies it hits.

The main way to ensure that a constant barrage of Lightning Spears is active at all times is through the Unstable Currents Ultimate skill. With enough cooldown reduction, you can keep this buff active at all times, launching additional Lightning Spears while you cast any of your Shock skills. Combine this with the Aspect of Splintering Energy to cause your Lightning Spears to chain even further.

The Sorceress benefits from a variety of Witchcraft powers. An ideal one to have for this build is the Vengeful Spirit Servant, a powerful tank that can redirect the damage you take to itself. This summon lets you survive a lot of damage that would otherwise spell certain doom for your Sorcerer.

With the Season of Witchcraft in full swing, new builds are expected to show up all the time. Stay tuned for our updated build guides for season seven coming soon.

