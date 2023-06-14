Diablo 4 offers an abundance of gear to search for to create the perfect build and, if you’re playing as a Druid, you’ve likely wondered how to get the Tempest Roar helm.

Exclusive to the Druid class, the Tempest Roar helm is arguably the best item for a Druid in Diablo 4, though it is also one of the hardest items to come across due to the requirements to be eligible for it to drop and the odds of finding it.

If you’re on the hunt for this brilliant piece of gear to perfect your Druid build, we’ve got you covered with exactly what you need to do and where.

What is the Tempest Roar helm in Diablo 4?

The Tempest Roar helmet is a fine addition to any Druid’s set. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Tempest Roar is a Druid helm in Diablo 4 of unique rarity and provides stats significantly higher than any legendary gear, making it the perfect piece of equipment to add to your Druid build.

The Unique Effect on Tempest Roar reads: “Lucky Hit: Storm Skills have up to a [15-25 percent] chance to grant 4 Spirit. Your base Storm Skills are now also Werewolf skills.”

In addition, the Tempest Roar helm comes with four Legendary Affixes, providing a boost to damage while shapeshifted, poison resistance, maximum spirit, and life on kill.

The Tempest Roar helm provides a boost to both offensive and defensive stats in Diablo 4, with the Unique Effect resulting in Storm Skills turning into Werewolf Skills, bonuses for the latter will apply to Storm Skills too.

How to get the Tempest Roar helm in Diablo 4

To find the Tempest Roar helm in Diablo 4, players must first complete the campaign and the first Capstone Dungeon, the Cathedral of Light, to unlock World Tier Three.

Unique items like Tempest Roar can only drop on World Tier Three and above, so you will not be able to find this powerful piece of gear before you have completed the above steps.

After that, you will have to pray to RNG to come across the Tempest Roar helm. Technically, a unique item can drop from any enemy in the game, but your odds are significantly better in certain circumstances.

Taking the jump to World Tier Four, which requires you to beat the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon, provides a higher chance of a Unique item dropping and also provides access to some items that cannot be found in World Tier Three.

If you are on the hunt for Unique items like the Tempest Roar helm, I recommend tackling Nightmare Dungeons, Helltide Events, and World Boss Fights whenever possible. If none of these are accessible, focus on areas that have boss fights and a high number of Elite Enemies, like World Events or Dungeons.

