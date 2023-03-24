As of the second open beta weekend, the Druid class is now live in Diablo 4 after sitting on the bench alongside the Necromancer for the early access weekend. The Druid is a jack-of-all-trades class, one with different playstyles to pick and choose from.

Players familiar with classes like the Druid and Shaman from World of Warcraft will be familiar with the archetypes and traits of the Druid class from Diablo 4: elemental powers, shape-shifting, and sustainability. How you fill out your skill tree is up to you, but it’s OK to look for help or suggestions.

Here, we’ve put together a couple of ideal Druid builds, one for up close and personal melee types, and one primarily built on range attacks.

Best Druid builds in Diablo 4

Best melee build for Druids in Diablo 4

Basic skill: Maul Enhanced Maul Fierce Maul

Maul Core skill: Pulverize Enhanced Pulverize Raging Pulverize

Pulverize Defensive skill: Debilitating Roar Enhanced Debilitating Roar Preserving Debilitating Roar

Debilitating Roar Companion Skill: Ravens Enhanced Ravens Ferocious Ravens

Ravens Wrath Skill: Trample Enhanced Trample Savage Trample

Trample Ultimate: Grizzly Rage

We call this the Werebear bruiser build since all the skills (minus the Companion skill) involve transforming into an overwhelming, tanky Werebear. Maul will generate Focus and fortify you, and Pulverize should almost always completely clear out non-elite enemies surrounding you.

Debilitating Roar provides more fortification, health, and damage reduction. Trample is a devastating charge that when upgraded will provide lots of additional Spirit. Ravens affect a wide AoE away form you, which is useful for targeting further away enemies given you won’t have a ton of mobility or range. Finally, Grizzly Rage buffs your damage output and reduction and will make you unstoppable when upgraded.

Best ranged build for Druids in Diablo 4

Basic skill: Wind Shear Enhanced Wind Shear Wild Wind Shear

Wind Shear Core skill: Lightning Storm Enhanced Lightning Storm Primal Lightning Storm

Lightning Storm Defensive skill: Cyclone Armor Enhanced Cyclone Armor Innate Cyclone Armor

Cyclone Armor Companion Skill: Vine Creeper Enhanced Vine Creeper Ferocious Vine Creeper

Vine Creeper Wrath Skill: Hurricane Enhanced Hurricane Natural Hurricane

Hurricane Ultimate: Cataclysm

This ranged Druid build is designed to keep enemies at bay, make the Vulnerable to more damage, and then pelt them with nature damage.

The channeled Lightning Storm should be your first go, and then you can use the upgraded Wind Shear and Cyclone Armor to increase your Focus and make enemies Vulnerable, thus giving you more charges of the powerful Lightning Storm.

Vine Creeper, as a passive, will periodically poison areas around you and has an active that strangles all surrounding enemies, immobilizes them, and poisons them. Hurricane is a massive AoE attack that slows enemies around you and makes them Vulnerable. Finally, the Cataclysm ultimate pelts enemies with lightning and tornadoes, knocking them back and dealing tons of damage.