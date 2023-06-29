Best glyphs for Druid in Diablo 4

Become one with nature with these glyphs.

In Diablo 4, the game doesn’t truly begin until the endgame in the neverending quest of getting the biggest pop-up damage numbers as humanly possible, and glyphs are a vital element of that quest for any character, including Druids.

The Paragon Board is where the buildcrafting starts in earnest in Diablo 4. The armor perks and Aspects you’ve been using really begin to shine once you can lean into whatever kind of build you’re looking to create.

Glyphs are an essential part of the endgame. Once they’re acquired via random drops, they can be plugged into spots on the Paragon Board to really bring your power to the next level, and they can even be ranked up by finishing Nightmare Dungeons and other endgame activities.

Here are the best glyphs for the Druid to use in Diablo 4’s Paragon Board.

Best Druid glyphs in Diablo 4

Choose your Glyph wisely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best glyph to use on your Druid’s Paragon Board depends entirely on what kind of build you’re using. Rare Glyphs accentuate buffs for certain types of traits that make up a Diablo 4 character’s arsenal.

Here’s what we believe are the best glyphs to use for Druid in Diablo 4.

Spirit

For every five Dexterity purchased within range, Core Skills deal +six percent increased Critical Strike Damage. Additional Bonus: Critical Strikes increase the damage an enemy takes from you by two percent[x] for 20 seconds, up to 12 percent[x]



Load up on the Dexterity and enjoy a massive buff to critical damage. This is the one I use on my Shred-Lightning Druid build, and it’s capable of completely melting enemies if you have a high Crit Damage and Crit Chance.

Fang and Claw

Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Magic nodes within range. Additional Bonus: While in Werewolf or Werebear form, Close enemies take 12 percent[x] increased damage from you.



If your build is centered around staying in Werewolf or Werebear form and using close-range attacks, this one’s definitely worth using, but it’s also just a great all-purpose Glyph that will buff every Magic node within range in a huge way, solidifying your build consistently throughout.

Earth and Sky

Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Magic nodes within range. Additional Bonus: Nature Magic Skills deal 10 percent[x] increased damage to Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemies.



The same goes for this Glyph, which will buff Nature Magic skills if your build is spec’d for crowd control or making enemies Vulnerable.

All Druid glyphs in Diablo 4

This is where the fun begins. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are 27 total glyphs for Druid users to sort through in Diablo 4, found as random drops throughout the game. Here’s what they are and what they do.

Name Type Glyph Power (at max level) Battle-Hardened Magic For every five Intelligence purchased within range, you gain +0.8 percent increased damage while Fortified. Impairment Magic For every five Intelligence purchased within range, you gain +1.1 percent increased damage to Crowd Controlled targets. Overwhelm Magic For every five Intelligence purchased within range, you gain +2.3 percent increased Overpower Damage. Resolve Magic For every five Willpower purchased within range, you gain +0.5 percent increased damage. Ruin Magic For every five Dexterity purchased within range, you gain +1.1 percent increased Critical Strike Damage. Slayer Magic For every five Dexterity purchased within range, you gain +1.1 percent increased damage to Elites. Subdue Magic For every five Dexterity purchased within range, you gain +0.8 percent increased damage to Vulnerable targets. Bane Rare For every five Intelligence purchased within range, you deal +three percent increased Poison damage. Additional Bonus: Poisoning damage effects have a 10 percent chance to deal double the amount of damage over their duration. Dominate Rare For every five Intelligence purchased within range, you deal +nine percent increased Overpower damage. Additional Bonus: When you Overpower an enemy, all damage they take from you is increased by 12 percent[x] for five seconds. Earth and Sky Rare Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Magic nodes within range. Additional Bonus: Nature Magic Skills deal 10 percent[x] increased damage to Crowd Controlled or Vulnerable enemies. Exploit Rare For every five Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +3.0 percent increased damage to Vulnerable targets. Additional Bonus: When an enemy is damaged by you, they become Vulnerable for three seconds. This cannot happen more than once every 20 seconds per enemy. Fang and Claw Rare Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Magic nodes within range. Additional Bonus: While in Werewolf or Werebear form, Close enemies take 12 percent[x] increased damage from you. Fulminate Rare For every five Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +three percent increased Lightning damage. Additional Bonus: You deal 12 percent[x] increased Lightning damage to both Healthy and Injured enemies. Guzzler Rare For every five Intelligence purchased within range, you deal +four percent increased damage while Healthy. Additional Bonus: You gain 30 percent[+] increased Potion Healing Human Rare For every five Willpower purchased within range, you deal +two percent increased damage while in Human form. Additional Bonus: You gain 10 percent Damage Reduction while in Human form. Keeper Rare Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Rare nodes within range. Additional Bonus: You and your Companions deal 10 percent[x] increased Non-Physical damage. Outmatch Rare Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Rare nodes within range. Additional Bonus: You deal 16 percent[x] increased Physical damage to Non-Elites and Bosses. Poise Rare Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Rare nodes within range. Additional Bonus: You have a 30 percent chance when Shapeshifting to gain a Barrier that absorbs five percent of your Maximum Life in damage for four seconds. Protector Rare Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Rare nodes within range. Additional Bonus: You gain a 10 percent Damage Reduction while you have an active Barrier. Shapeshifter Rare Grants a +50 percent bonus to all Rare nodes within range. Additional Bonus: Shapeshifting has a 20 percent chance to cause the Skill’s damage to Critically Strike. Spirit Rare For every five Dexterity purchased within range, Core Skills deal +six percent increased Critical Strike Damage. Additional Bonus: Critical Strikes increase the damage an enemy takes from you by two percent[x] for 20 seconds, up to 12 percent[x] Territorial Rare For every five Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +three percent increased damage to Close targets. Additional Bonus: You gain a 10 percent Damage Reduction against Close enemies. Tracker Rare For every five Dexterity purchased within range, you deal +three percent increased damage to Poisoned targets. Additional Bonus: Poisoning damage effects last 33 percent[x] longer. Undaunted Rare For every five Intelligence purchased within range, you deal +three percent increased damage while Fortified. Additional Bonus: You gain up to 10 percent Damage Reduction the more Fortify you have. Werebear Rare For every five Willpower purchased within range, you deal +two percent increased damage while in Werebear form. Additional Bonus: You gain a 10 percent Damage Reduction while in Werebear form. Werewolf Rare For every five Willpower purchased within range, you deal +two percent increased damage while in Werewolf form. Additional Bonus: You gain a 10 percent Damage Reduction while in Werebear form. Wilds Rare For every five Intelligence within range, Companion Skills deal +7.5 percent increased damage. Additional Bonus: The Passive portion of Companion Skills deals 80 percent[x] increased damage.

