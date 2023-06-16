Best Storm Wolf Druid build in Diablo 4

Did you ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight? How about howling with a wolf in a lightning storm? In Diablo 4, you can kind of do both and the latter of which is done with a Storm Wolf Druid, a specific build for the shapeshifting Druid.

There’s no shortage of demons in the action RPG game, and Druid, in particular, likes to moonlight as a werewolf when it’s not casting magical spells against the enemies of Sanctuary.

Here’s how to make your own Storm Wolf Druid, one of the most popular endgame builds in Diablo 4.

Storm Wolf Druid build in Diablo 4

This build does not include fashion.

The most important key item in this specific build for Storm Wolf Druid is the Greatstaff of the Crone two-handed weapon, a unique item that really is the whole reason this build works.

Greatstaff of the Crone

Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at [120 – 150] percent normal damage.

Once you’ve gotten lucky enough to obtain this item, the Storm Wolf Druid build can truly begin. This specific build hinges on it, so get out there and farm dungeon bosses in endgame until it’s yours.

With this unique, using Claw will also trigger Storm Strike. With Claw’s high Lucky Hit rate triggering several Spirit Bond talents to create a powerful endgame build that you should only be looking to craft if you’re well beyond level 50.

Since it’s a Unique, Greatstaff of the Crone is difficult to come by only for the fact that it’s an endgame random drop that you can only obtain by getting lucky to have it appear as a drop from an enemy, and it only begins to drop in World Tier 3 or World Tier 4. I found that the best way to do this is to farm Nightmare Dungeons and hope for the best.

Storm Wolf Druid skill tree in Diablo 4

The bread and butter.

Basic Skill Storm Strike (5) Enhanced Storm Strike Wild Storm Strike

Core Skills Heart of the Wild (3) Abundance (3) Predatory Instinct (3)

Defensive Skills Earthen Bulwark Ancestral Fortitude Vigilance (2) Blood Howl Enhanced Blood Howl Preserving Blood Howl

Wrath Skills Hurricane (5) Enhanced Hurricane Savage Hurricane Elemental Exposure (3) Endless Tempest (3) Bad Omen (3) Electric Shock (3)

Ultimate Skill Cataclysm Prime Cataclysm Supreme Cataclysm Defiance (3)

Key Passives Earthen Might



The main combat gameplay loop with this build is to constantly be using Hurricane as much as possible, which is easy thanks to the rest of the build feeding into your Spirit regeneration as much as possible. This is done by using Claw to constantly be triggering Storm Strike, which will make enemies Vulnerable and potentially make them immobile as well.

I love to run through mobs with Hurricane, dealing damage with Claw, and then use Earthen Bulwark if health gets low. Blood Howl is excellent for healing on top of that, and Cataclysm Ultimate Skill is perfect to use on cooldown or whenever you’re surrounded by the toughest enemies the current environment has to offer.

Best gems for Storm Wolf Druid in Diablo 4

I like to insert Topaz into my weapon here, which gives a boost to Basic Skill Damage, which is what Claw is. Since you’ll be using Claw as your main attack most of the time, this is imperative.

For armor, I think that Sapphire works best for its boost to Damage Reduction While Fortified, which you will be getting every time you use Earthen Bulwark.

Best Aspects for Storm Wolf Druid in Diablo 4

Witness the thickness.

Rapid Aspect

Basic Skills gain [15–30] percent Attack Speed.

Edgemaster’s Aspect

Skills deal up to [10–20] percent increased damage based on your available Primary Resource when cast, receiving the maximum benefit while you have full Primary Resource.

Stormshifter’s Aspect

While Hurricane is active, gain +2 Ranks to your Shapeshifting Skills.

Vigorous Aspect

Gain [10–15] percent Damage Reduction while Shapeshifted into a Werewolf.

Mighty Storm’s Aspect

The Earthen Might Key Passive also applies to your Storm Skills.

Storm Wolf Druid Spirit Bonds in Diablo 4

Deer

Gift of the Stag: Gain 10 Maximum Spirit.

Eagle (Spirit Bonding)

Avian Wrath: Gain 30 percent increased Critical Strike Damage.

Swooping Attacks: Gain 10 percent Attack Speed.

Wolf

Calamity: Extend the duration of Ultimate Skills by 25 percent.

Snake

Calm Before the Storm: Lucky Hit: Nature Magic Skills have up to a 15 percent chance to reduce the Cooldown of your Ultimate Skill by two seconds.

