Diablo 4 season 2 class tier list

Diablo 4’s second season, “The Season of Blood” is here. The second primary season in the lifespan of Diablo 4, season two continues what season one, the Season of the Malignant, started with. As with every major patch, many fixes and reworks were made to the classes in Diablo 4, leading to a few of them standing above the rest.

Diablo 4’s five classes: The Barbarian, the Druid, the Necromancer, the Rogue, and the Sorcerer are all iconic names from the previous iteration of the series. With several buffs and nerfs made to these classes over the months since the initial release of Diablo 4, the question must be asked: where does each class stand now?

Diablo 4 Season of Blood classes tier list

To answer that question, we have compiled a tier list of the classes in Diablo 4 and how well they stack up in the Season of Blood. The reasoning for these classes’ rankings is their relative strength and the number of viable builds in the current meta. While some of the fan-favorite builds might not be doing too well in season two, others are here to take their place.

As a final note, remember that no build is objectively bad in Diablo 4. Every class and their build is relevant in some aspect of the game, it’s just that the best builds statistically perform better than the rest, which is what makes them stand out in the current meta.

Without further ado, let’s start with the number five class on this list.

5) Barbarian

Massive powerhouses that can still hold their own. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Preferred builds: Double Swing, Hammer of the Ancients

The good old Barbarian. From their introduction in Diablo: Hellfire to their glory days in Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, the class started hot in Diablo 4 as well. Their glorious ascent was quickly culled by the rise of the other characters like the Necromancer and Sorcerer. Now, in season two, the Barbarian is shelved at the bottom of the classes’ tier list with only a few viable builds left to run the season with.

Everyone’s favorite Whirlwind Barbarian, which was made famous since the days of Diablo 2, got hit with a string of nerfs dropping it down a few tiers. To take its place, the Double Swing build, which has been consistently good since its inception, has risen to the top of the Barbarian builds. This build works best with two unique weapons and the Double Swing technique for damage and crowd control.

The other build that is a classic from the Diablo 3 days is the Hammer of the Ancients build, which is considered by long-time fans to be just as fun as Whirlwind. It is a great build that combines crowd control and massive damage with its signature Hammer of the Ancients skill that is supplemented with Barbarian shouts, similar to other builds.

What drops the Barbarian this low is that everything the class can do, other classes can simply do better with their new builds. In a vacuum, the Barbarian does not perform worse than any of the other classes, it just takes longer to get to the peak of the class’ power.

4) Sorcerer

The power of the elements at their fingertips. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Preferred builds: Blizzard, Firewall

How the mighty have fallen. The Sorcerer was considered to be the most overpowered class in the first month after release, which would have come as no surprise to older Diablo players. This class was always considered to be an elemental powerhouse from the early days of Diablo 2 and after going through a series of nerfs in Diablo 4, they are slowly regaining power once again with recent buffs.

Diablo 4 Sorcerers have always been the go-to AOE damage dealer for any party wanting to run high-level areas like Nightmare Dungeons. Powerful builds like the cold-type Frozen Orb and lightning-type Ball Lightning builds have been shoved aside for newer builds like the fire-type Firewall build. If you’re a fan of fire builds on Sorcerers, the Season of Blood is your time to shine.

Firewall brings back an often-underused skill to the forefront by conjuring a wall of flame that will slowly burn enemies that walk through it. Combine this skill with Inferno, Flame Shield, and its very own Firewall Enchantment to bring the most out of this build by creating Firewalls all over the place. However, this build struggles against bosses so you might want to try the other one.

Blizzard is the other meta option and it is a classic build from Diablo 2. In Diablo 4, this build is responsible for outputting massive amounts of damage in a small area while also crowd-controlling all enemies caught in its area of effect. If you want a powerful build that can tackle all difficulties in season two with little trouble, look no further.

3) Necromancer

Drop your minions in favor of blood and bone. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Preferred builds: Blood Mist, Bone Spear

When Diablo 4 was in its early access phase, many feared that Necromancers would be too overpowered and turn the game into easy mode. Unfortunately, as time passed, the Necromancers would not be able to maintain their legendary status. However, the nerfs to this class weren’t as bad as players hoped, leaving this class in the middle of the roads, and very much playable.

When you think of Necromancers, you think of summoning undead minions to do your bidding right? While summoner Necromancers are still quite strong to clear early content, the endgame builds are determined by the fastest damage output in a short span of time. Two builds stand head and shoulders above the rest, a certain Blood-based build and a Bone-based one.

The Blood Mist build, better known as the Infinimist build, is designed to improve the uptime of the immunity-granting Blood Mist spell to near permanent. Combine this skill with over 50 percent Lucky Hit chance and Decrepify will ensure that your Blood Mist stays on the whole time.

Use appropriate modifiers to generate a corpse each time you cast Blood Mist, then watch as Corpse Tendrils and Corpse Explosion shred enemies.

The other build is a classic, the Bone Spear build. This build works by maximizing the power of your Bone Spear by increasing your critical hit chance and critical hit damage to high levels. Fire Bone Spears in every direction with the appropriate modifiers to splinter them, thus penetrating through and piercing multiple groups of enemies at once.

2) Druid

The power of nature has never looked stronger. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

With all the overpowered classes falling down in the rankings, it was inevitable that an underrated class would take their place. Enter the Druid, a powerful shapeshifting mage class that wields the power of nature. You can go one of two ways with Druids, either focusing on their massive nature elemental damage output or turning into beasts to tear apart your enemies.

With that in mind, the two builds of the Druid that stand out the most are the Pulverize build and the Stormclaw build. Both builds focus on different shapeshifting forms of the Druid and they have never been more powerful than they are now.

The Pulverize build brings out the sheer power of the Werebear with the titular Pulverize skill combined with the strength of the Earth element. Earth Spike and Earthen Bulwark make sure you stand your ground while you smash enemies with Pulverize and Trample. Throw in Grizzly Rage and you have a potent Druid that can clear through anything.

On the other hand, the Stormclaw build focuses on the Werewolf form using Shred and Claw to tear apart your enemies. For elemental purposes, this build uses the Storm element with Cyclone Armor and Hurricane for crowd control. With Greatstaff of the Crone, Claw turns into a Storm skill while Dire Wolf’s Aspect rounds off the build by letting Grizzly Rage turn you into a Dire Werewolf.

1) Rogue

The rulers of the Season of Blood. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

If there was one class that was always considered to be secretly overpowered since its release, it was the Rogue. Now that it isn’t a secret anymore, everyone is playing the Rogue, a class that excels at both single-target boss sniping and crowd-controlling. They are so good at what they do that both of their top builds in season two focus on single target and area damage respectively.

Want to clear high-level content solo? Try out the Death Trap build. Want to take down bosses quickly in a party while your teammates chip away at the lesser enemies? Go for the Twisting Blades build.

The Death Trap build brings out the powerful zoning capabilities of the Rogue’s arsenal of traps with all the damage needed to kill lesser enemies in no time. The titular Death Trap deals damage over time and pulls enemies in (with proper modifiers) to ensure they don’t leave alive. Combine Death Trap with a bunch of Poison Traps and enemies will drop dead as you pass them by.

The other build that has always been an old favorite is the Twisting Blades build. Not only is this build the best boss-killing build in the Rogue’s kit, but Twisting Blades is pretty good at clearing out smaller enemies quickly as well. When you bring out Cold Imbuement and Shadow Imbuement, Twisting Blades becomes a skill that can handle just about any enemy you encounter.

Diablo 4 season two is here, so be prepared to start your journey in Sanctuary all over again. For newer players, we recommend looking up our leveling guides above to make your journey easier.

