How to get the Bladedancer’s Aspect in Diablo 4

All classes in Diablo 4 tend to have that one build that shines brighter than others. The Twisting Blades is one of the stronger builds for Rogues, and players can even take it one step further with the Bladedancer’s Aspect.

Throughout our adventures in Diablo 4, we found Rogue players can unlock the Bladedancer’s Aspect after completing a certain dungeon. In addition to unlocking various items, dungeons are also a great way to maximize XP in Diablo 4 while you’re grinding.

Where to get the Bladedancer’s Aspect in Diablo 4

Players will need to unlock Jalal’s Vigil dungeon and clear it to get the Bladedancer’s Aspect. This particular dungeon can be found northeast of The Shrouded Moors, in Scosglen after passing a blood swamp. Its entrance will be hidden under a rocky portal, and the location is quite near to the Tirmair Waypoint in the north.

Inside the dungeon, you’ll meet enemies that heavily rely on poison damage, and you’ll be able to receive the Bladedancer’s Aspect after beating the final boss.

Pin the northwest of The Shrouded Moors to get an easy route. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Bladedancer’s Aspect grants players extra area-of-effect damage (AoE) for the Twisting Blade. This sizeable AoE boost makes it easier to fight hordes of enemies and is a very decent damage-per-second (DPS) boost for rogues.

Related: First player to reach level 100 in Diablo 4 does it in 54.5 hours

After using the Bladedancer’s Aspect, players can expect a sudden decrease in the time it takes to clear dungeons as they’ll spend less time on non-elite mobs.

About the author