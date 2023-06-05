So you like your Diablo 4 Twisting Blades Rogue and want to make them even stronger. The Bladedancer’s Aspect, which you get after beating the Jalal’s Vigil dungeon, is probably what you’re looking for. But before you rush to the dungeon, you have some quests to complete.

If you’re a player who just likes to speedrun through the game to get what you want, I will stop you right now. Open your map, open your journal, and start working on these Act II Campaign quests, or you won’t be able to find Jalal’s Vigil. Click the sections below to skip to the information you want to read.

How to unlock the Jalal’s Vigil dungeon

There’s no point in talking about Jalal’s Vigil if it’s locked for you. So before you go forward, you have to complete the Act II Campaign quest chain that starts with Feral Nature in The Shrouded Moors in Scosglen, northeast of the world map.

Tirmair is north of the map, right where your Act II Scosglen quest starts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

More precisely, it’s in the town of Tirmair. The full order of quests to complete from the start of Act II is:

An Unforseen Visit Dark Omens Feral Nature The Beast Within The Path of Rage Fangs of Corruption Stemming the Flow

Luckily, from Feral Nature onward, all other quests are automatically added and tracked in your Journal, so you just need to first clear Dark Omens with Donan around the Firebreak Manor. The Feral Nature quest chain will send you from several areas in The Shrouded Moors to destroy corrupted enemies and eventually a huge Ceberus-like monster. I just followed the directions in the game and cleared this chain with no major issues, and then Jalal’s Vigil was unlocked for me.

Jalal’s Vigil dungeon exact location in Diablo 4

You will find the entrance to Jalal’s Vigil under a portal made of rocks northeast of The Shrouded Moors, in Scosglen, past the blood swamp. It’s a fast walk from the Tirmair Waypoint, so make sure to pin roughly the same area on your map to get the shortest route to the dungeon. Once you get close, you’ll find it is right up a small path surrounded by other rocks, and you will see the glow coming from inside indicating you can go in.

If you can’t see the glow and can’t go in, open your Journal and make sure you have completed all required quests as instructed above. You probably haven’t.

Pin the northwest of The Shrouded Moors in your map to get an easy route to the dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

How to clear Jalal’s Vigil dungeon in Diablo 4

I highly recommend bringing some form of poison resistance to clear Jalal’s Vigil. Many of the enemies inside will inflict poison on you, including the final boss.

Your main goal in this dungeon is to “Slay the Corrupted Chargers,” which are huge boar-like creatures that create pools of poison and explode upon death. They have a big health pool, two poison icons over their heads, and deal massive damage, so keep your distance if you’re using ranged characters. In my experience with a melee character, I found that moving around a lot while hitting Corrupted Chargers was the best strategy to avoid poison damage.

Corrupted Chargers locations and where to go for the final boss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Corrupted Chargers, follow the path southwest I show in the image above until the end of that passage. I found the first two Corrupted Chargers just naturally going in that direction, and I ran into a third one moving forward from where I killed the second. From there, you must walk to the Wooded Peak following the way north.

Be careful. You will find lots of mini events and other Corrupted monsters on the way, and they’re deadly. You can see my path and experience with this bit of the Jalal’s Vigil dungeon in the video below.

Video by Dot Esports

How to defeat the Jalal’s Vigil dungeon boss, Bramble

The fight against Bramble was disappointing, to say the least. I actually believe this boss is bugged. Bramble barely hit me and seemed to be frozen, not attacking or moving for a full 25 seconds in the beginning of the fight. It made the fight extremely easy to handle. My guess is that my Druid’s wolves somehow glitched the boss, as you can see in the video below.

Other than that, Bramble’s attacks seem to be as follows:

An arm swing, dealing low damage.

Pools of poison, when it punches the ground to make them appear in front of itself.

Poison breath, when it stands still shooting poison in a cone in front of it.

Due to the bug, I couldn’t identify a perfect pattern of attacks. The pattern I observed is that Bramble uses its arm swing two or three times before summoning its pools of poison. It rarely used its poison breath against me, mostly making the fight about dodging the pools while attacking it from melee range. The less health Bramble had, the more pools it summoned in a single attack.

Use your dodge as much as you can to avoid the poison and continue dealing damage until Bramble is dead.

Video by Dot Esports

Once you clear Jalal’s Vigil, you will unlock the Bladedancer’s Aspect in your Codex to imprint it in your gear.

Bladedancer’s Aspect full description

The Bladedancer’s Aspect, as with any Codex Aspect, can be used as many times as you want, but this one is restricted to Rogues only. Its effect is as follows:

Twisting Blades orbit for a short time after they return to you, dealing 10% of Twisting Blades’ return damage per hit. Based on the distance the blades returned, the orbit damage increases up to 20% of the return damage.

If you imprint this Aspect into a two-handed weapon, its effect is increased by 100 percent. In Amulets, you get a smaller boost of 50 percent. You can still apply it to one-handed weapons, gloves, and rings for a non-boosted effect.

The Bladedancer’s Aspect full description. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Remember to set up your Rogue with a good build if you’re going to use this Aspect.

