Diablo 4 Rogue: True Potential quest: How to start and complete it

Players in Diablo 4 can choose between five different classes, each with a special mission that cannot be completed when playing one of the other class types. For Rogues, this quest is “Rogue: True Potential” and results in the unlock of specializations, which can drastically improve any build you are running within the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about the quest in Diablo 4, how to complete it, all Rogue specializations, and more.

How to unlock the Rogue: True Potential quest in Diablo 4

To unlock the Rogue: True Potential quest in Diablo 4, players must reach level 15 and travel to Menestad and speak to Leyrana to begin the quest. If, like me, you do not have the fast travel location in Menestad, fast travel to Kyovashad and work your way through the Western Ways to get there.

Leyrana can be found just outside of Menestad. If you have fast-traveled there, move southeast to find her. If you have traveled from Kyovashad, you will find Leyrana before entering Menestad, but it is worth heading into the town to unlock another fast travel point.

How to complete Rogue: True Potential quest in Diablo 4

After speaking with Leyrana outside of Menestad, players should head east and into the Western Ways, using the highlighted portion of the map to navigate. On the way, interact with a corpse location between two traversal points to progress.

You should now be in the Crags of Ill Wind. Continue to work towards the highlighted portion of the map and look for another body to interact with. Head further east to the final highlighted area, the Forsaken Quarry Dungeon.

Upon arrival, Leyrana will tell players more about her and the item you are looking for. You do not need to listen, though, and you can simply enter the Forsaken Quarry to continue your progress.

Traveling between the three locations in the quest won’t take long. Screenshot via MapGenie

Inside the Forsaken Quarry, the quest will require you to start to complete the Dungeon. The first task is relatively simple: you must defeat all enemies in the first section before you can open the locked gate.

I followed both guidelines on the right side of my HUD to kill two burns with one stone, completing the Rogue: True Potential quest and fully completing the Forsaken Quarry Dungeon, as there is a lot of overlap.

After passing through the locked gate, keep following any prompts that appear and defeat enemies. For the Forsaken Quarry, you should now be able to find five prisoners to free on the map, while others, who are corpses, need to be laid to rest.

Eventually, you will come to Bakira’s Shattered Soul. Interact with her corpse nearby to trigger some dialogue before a mini-boss fight. Defeating Bakira is simple enough, though other enemies may be drawn to you if the start of the route to the right has not been cleared.

If you are overrun by other enemies, travel back the way you came until you find a piece of a shattered Shrine. Start moving back towards Bakira and repair the Shrine to receive a buff that periodically damages nearby enemies.

Upon defeating Bakira, speak to Leyrana nearby to complete the quest. You will be rewarded with Bakira’s Sting Dagger and access to your specializations.

If you want to fully complete the Dungeon, the final prisoner you interacted with should have dropped a key. Use this key to open the next area of the Dungeon, then slay all of the mobs in the next area or head straight to the boss.

The boss in the Forsaken Quarry is the Khazra Abomination and does not summon any other enemies, so it is a one-vs-one fight. The main danger here is the poisonous areas on the ground that persist for some time, so keep moving.

After defeating the Khazra Abomination, you will be rewarded with the Aspect of Encircling Blades, which flurry damages enemies in a circle around you and deals eight percent increased damage.

What are the Rogue specializations in Diablo 4?

After completing the Rogue: True Potential quest, players will immediately unlock the first specialization. Further specializations unlock at level 20 and level 30.

Combo Points (Level 15)

The Combo Points specialization in Diablo 4 provides skills with additional effects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Combo Points can enhance any Core Skill and are particularly effective early in the game, as Energy recovery options are limited. Use Basic Skills to build up to three combo points, then unleash a more powerful Core Skill for no extra cost.

Each Basic Skill generates one Combo Point when used. You can then use a Core Skill to receive extra damage or additional effects. The more Combo Points built (up to three), the better the effects, but you can also receive a bonus with just one or two points.

Core Skill 1 Combo Point 2 Combo Points 3 Combo Points Barrage +20% Damage

+6 Arrows fired +40% Damage

+7 Arrows fired +60% Damage

+8 Arrows fired Rapid Fire +13% Damage

+6 Arrows fired +26% Damage

+6 Arrows fired +39% Damage

+6 Arrows fired Penetrating Shot +30% Damage

+10% Knockdown chance +60% Damage

+20% Knockdown chance +90% Damage

+30% Knockdown chance Flurry +30% Attack Speed

+25% Damage

+1.5 Second Bonus +30% Attack Speed

+50% Damage

+3 Second Bonus +30% Attack Speed

+75% Damage

+4.5 Second Bonus Twisting Blades +30% Damage

+20% Movement Speed +60% Damage

+40% Movement Speed +90% Damage

+60% Movement Speed

Inner Sight (Level 20)

Inner Sight can provide unlimited Energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Using this specialization, players can mark a random enemy in a group. The Inner Sight gauge (located next to the energy bar) fills up when hitting that enemy. Larger hits make the gauge fill up quicker. Once the gauge is full, players have unlimited Energy for four seconds.

This specialization is especially useful if you hit the majority of a group of enemies regularly, such as with Penetrating Shot or Flurry, or if you can reliably target a single enemy with skills like Twisting Blades or Shadow Step.

Preparation (Level 30)

Preparation allows the use of the Ultimate Skill more often (Screenshot by Dot Esports)

A relatively simple specialization, Preparation allows players to use their Ultimate Skills more frequently by spending more Energy. By using as much Energy as possible, then triggering Preparation, you can keep using Skills as fast as possible.

