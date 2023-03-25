The Diablo 4 open beta has finally launched, and it’s been a big hit among fans, resulting in long queues and other errors in the last 24 hours. Even though players are only getting a small fraction of the content, they’re still impressed with what they got to see so far. This includes the Golems that players can unlock and summon in Diablo 4.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock and summon Golems in Diablo 4.

How do you unlock the Golems in Diablo 4?

Screengrab via Map Genius

The Necromancer class in Diablo 4 can change which monsters it can spawn. One of these options is the Book of the Dead, which allows you to choose between summoning Skeletal Warriors, Skeletal Mages, and Golems. To get Golems, you’ll need to get to level 25 and complete the Necromancer: Call of the Underworld quest.

You can find this quest northwest of Menestad at Sarkova Pass, as shown in the screenshot from a Diablo 4 interactive map above. You willl need to pray at the shrine and then talk to the specter Maltorius to trigger a conversation. Then you’ll have to collect 12 Unbroken Bones from the enemies that spawn in the area. Once you have them, take them to the Bitter Cave shown in the screenshot.

Once inside the quest, follow the objectives to slay a bunch of skeletons and then speak to Maltorius again. Once you’ve unlocked the Bone Golem, you can unlock it the same way you do with other skeletal monsters by using the Necromancer’s ability.