Diablo 4 dev reveals absurd amount of time needed to reach level 100

ARPG gamers looking to get their money’s worth out of Diablo 4 are in for a treat, according to Blizzard.

This weekend, a Blizzard developer revealed the estimated time that it will take players to reach max level in the new Diablo title, and those who are looking forward to the game’s impending release may want to schedule some paid time off to do so.

Reaching level 100 will take 150+ hours for the average player experience. — Joseph Piepiora (@JPiepiora) April 23, 2023

Answering a question on Twitter yesterday, Diablo 4 associate game director Joseph Piepiora revealed that reaching level 100 will take over 150 hours “for the average player experience.”

That’s a whole lot of hours spent in Sanctuary. But for fans of Diablo who are in for the long haul, it’s extremely welcome news, especially considering that reaching level 100 is only the beginning of the endgame grind.

Players will get one more chance to try out the game’s beta in a couple of weeks when the Diablo 4 Server Slam begins on May 12. Blizzard wants as many players as possible to hop on the servers that weekend to stress test the game to make sure it’s as stable as possible at launch.

The Server Slam is free to everyone on all platforms, and it includes an exclusive new reward for players to unlock in the full game on top of the existing beta rewards.

Diablo 4 releases on June 6, but players can secure early access by pre-ordering certain editions of the game to play as early as June 2.