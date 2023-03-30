Diablo 4 beta players died and went to hell over 46 million times

If you’re a Diablo 4 player who is missing the game’s open beta after grinding it for hours last weekend, you are not alone, as evidenced by new numbers released by Blizzard Entertainment today.
Between the two weekends of the ARPG’s beta, over 61.5 million hours were played and players died almost 47 million times. But that’s nothing compared to the over 29 billion monsters that were slain by Sorceresses, Necromancers, Rogues, Druids, and Barbarians.
“The back-to-back Early Access Beta and Open Beta weekends for Diablo IV were incredibly inspiring to the team as we head toward our release on June 6,” said Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. “We want to thank the millions of players for helping us to test the game, providing meaningful feedback, exciting the development team, and for slaying billions and billions of demons. We will not, however, apologize to all of the players The Butcher slayed. You are indeed fresh meat, after all. We’ll see you all in Sanctuary again very soon!”
Sorceress was the most popular class in the beta, followed by Necromancer, Rogue, Druid, and Barbarian, according to Blizzard. All of the classes teamed up to kill The Butcher over 570,000 times and World Boss Ashava over 100,000 times.
The first hours of the original beta were rocky, with server queues hampering the experience for many. The queues continued into the open beta weekend but soon subsided, allowing many to try out the game ahead of its launch later this year.
The full list of fun beta stats released by Blizzard can be found below and digested while waiting for the last few months for Diablo 4’s release on June 6.
- “Over 61.5 million hours played (equivalent of over 7,000 years) across both weekends. The most hours played in a Diablo Beta ever.”
- “Diablo IV ranked #1 on Twitch during the Beta weekend as we saw a huge influx of players excited to dive into Sanctuary and were eager to share their adventure with viewers – who tuned in in droves.”
- “Over 2.6 million Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetics were earned by players reaching level 20 which can take on average 2-4 hours to achieve.”
- “Over 29 billion monsters were slaughtered. There are many vile and hellish creatures in the world of Diablo IV from demons to vampires, and players in our Beta didn’t hold back.”
- “Over 46 million players were slain. The minions of Hell sometimes get the upper hand in the dark world of Diablo IV.”
- “Sorceress rose to the top as the most popular class chosen surpassing Rogue, Druid, Barbarian, and Necromancer which came in second place.”
- “The World Boss Ashava was slain by teams of players over 100,000 times. World Bosses are some of the most difficult enemies to defeat in Diablo IV, so it takes a lot of effort and coordination to overcome them.”
- “In comparison, over 10 million players were slain by Ashava in her act of revenge.”
- “While it was thought that no one player could dare stand up to this deadly World Boss alone, a single brave adventurer nearly conquered Ashava all on their own.”
- “The bloodthirsty and iconic Diablo boss, The Butcher, was defeated over 570,000 times by players. We are impressed – The Butcher is extremely dangerous and cunning, and running into him is almost guaranteed death.”
- “The Butcher got the last laugh though by slaying over 1.7 million players.”