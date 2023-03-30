Diablo 4 beta players died and went to hell over 46 million times

If you’re a Diablo 4 player who is missing the game’s open beta after grinding it for hours last weekend, you are not alone, as evidenced by new numbers released by Blizzard Entertainment today.

Between the two weekends of the ARPG’s beta, over 61.5 million hours were played and players died almost 47 million times. But that’s nothing compared to the over 29 billion monsters that were slain by Sorceresses, Necromancers, Rogues, Druids, and Barbarians.

“The back-to-back Early Access Beta and Open Beta weekends for Diablo IV were incredibly inspiring to the team as we head toward our release on June 6,” said Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. “We want to thank the millions of players for helping us to test the game, providing meaningful feedback, exciting the development team, and for slaying billions and billions of demons. We will not, however, apologize to all of the players The Butcher slayed. You are indeed fresh meat, after all. We’ll see you all in Sanctuary again very soon!”

Sorceress was the most popular class in the beta, followed by Necromancer, Rogue, Druid, and Barbarian, according to Blizzard. All of the classes teamed up to kill The Butcher over 570,000 times and World Boss Ashava over 100,000 times.

The first hours of the original beta were rocky, with server queues hampering the experience for many. The queues continued into the open beta weekend but soon subsided, allowing many to try out the game ahead of its launch later this year.

The full list of fun beta stats released by Blizzard can be found below and digested while waiting for the last few months for Diablo 4’s release on June 6.