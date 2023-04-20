Diablo 4 beta Server Slam: Start date, rewards, classes, and more

Nothing scratches the action RPG itch quite like Diablo. And ARPG fans everywhere have been fiending for more since the open beta for Diablo 4 ended in March.

But alas, a surprise straight from hell (or is it heaven?) has been revealed. In an effort to slam the game’s servers to better prepare for launch, Diablo 4’s beta is coming back for one final weekend, Blizzard announced.

The launch of Diablo 4’s beta in March was marred with server queues and connection issues. The upcoming Diablo 4 “Server Slam” is looking to learn enough to prevent that from happening once the game fully launches in June.

Here’s everything there is to know about the Diablo 4 Server Slam beta weekend, coming very soon.

When does Diablo 4 Server Slam begin?

Very, very soon. The Diablo 4 Server Slam begins on May 12, leaving just a few weeks between the end of the beta weekend on May 14 and the game’s early access launch on June 2.

The weekend begins on Friday, May 12 and ends after Sunday, May 14. Blizzard did not specify exact start or end times for the Server Slam, but previous betas began at 11am CT, so players should expect something similar for May 12.

The best part about the Server Slam is that it’s open and free to everyone. Just search for it on either PlayStation, Xbox, or Battle.net.

All Diablo 4 Server Slam rewards

If you missed out on the first set of Diablo 4 beta weekends, have no fear. You can now catch up on all of the content from the original betas, including the initial reward that players were able to earn.

But there’s a new reward, too, for players who are looking for another reason to jump back into the world of Diablo 4 for one more weekend before the game launches next month.

Here’s everything you can earn during the Server Slam:

Reach Kyovashad with one character: “Initial Casualty” title

“Initial Casualty” title Reach level 20 on one character: “Early Voyager” title

“Early Voyager” title Reach level 20: Beta Wolf Pack

Beta Wolf Pack Defeat World Boss Ashava at level 20: Cry of Ashava Mount Trophy

These rewards offer cosmetics for players, including a backpack that features an adorable baby sleeping wolf. But the new reward, a mount trophy, attaches to the gear of your rideable mount in-game, offering a different kind of reward entirely.

Diablo 4 Server Slam playable classes

All of Diablo 4’s classes at launch will be playable in the Server Slam throughout the entire weekend. Here are all of the playable classes in Diablo 4, and in the Server Slam: