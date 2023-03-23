How to get the Wolf Pack in the Diablo 4 beta

Diablo IV is the latest entry into the hit strategy RPG franchise, with players from across the world eager to play the open beta when it releases on March 24. Players who meet certain requirements will be able to earn special rewards for playing, like unique titles and a highly sought-after piece of back gear that features a wolf puppy.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Wolf Pack in the Diablo IV beta.

What are the requirements to get the Wolf Pack in the Diablo 4 beta?

To get the Diablo 4 Wolf Pack, all you need to do is make sure that you play the Open Beta this weekend and get at least one of your characters to level 20. At this benchmark, you’ll be awarded the Wolf Pack gear when the full game releases on June 6. This will likely require that players go through many missions and dungeons, with the Diablo 4 beta level cap being 25.

Players could also complete this requirement during the early access beta last weekend, with progress from that session carrying over into the new one. That means that those who were unable to get to level 20 last weekend will be able to do so in just a few days. There will also likely be many more players this time around, so more opportunities to group and level together may arise.

Something else that players can look forward to in the open beta is the new classes in the series, the Druid and the Necromancer. This should offer all players a new option in how they get to level 20 in the beta, even allowing past beta players to try new characters they may enjoy more.