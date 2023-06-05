How to get Angelbreath in Diablo 4

During my run through the main story of Diablo 4, I found it to be crucial to have all kinds of crafting materials, either for my weapons and gear or my character progression. One such crafting material that I needed during the early parts of the game was Angelbreath, which is a plant that is primarily used to upgrade your healing potion potency and make elixirs.

Whether you know it or not, Angelbreath is actually available to you within the first hour of Diablo 4. It’s also one of the more common crafting materials that you can come across in Sanctuary. You need to explore certain areas and partake in quests outside of the main story to obtain it, though.

Below, I will go into more detail about how you can get Angelbreath and what to use it for in Diablo 4. I’ve put links below that can take you to any specific section of the article.

Angelbreath best locations in Diablo 4

Angelbreath is a yellow plant that can be looted throughout the world of Sanctuary. Just like plants such as Gallowvine, Briteberry, and Reddamine, you can acquire Angelbreath the easiest by simply finding spawns for it across the map.

I had the most luck finding Angelbreath plants in Fractured Peaks, primarily in the forest areas. You can find the material in any of the five regions in Diablo 4, though.

What Angelbreath looks like as a lootable plant in Diablo 4. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

In addition to looting Angelbreath as a plant on the map, you can also find it by opening caches. Caches are primarily rewarded to you when you complete a side quest in Diablo 4. They are placed in your inventory automatically and have a shed icon on them. You can open them up and certain materials will spawn in front of you. Some of these caches contain all different kinds of herbs and plants, which can include Angelbreath.

Aside from those methods, there’s not truly a concrete way of obtaining Angelbreath. I have seen that you can find the material from opening chests as a reward for completing cellars, but I have not tested that myself.

What is Angelbreath used for in Diablo 4?

The primary use for Angelbreath in Diablo 4 is to upgrade the potency of your healing potion and to create certain Elixirs. All of the Elixirs that require Angelbreath are as follows:

Elixir of Beast-Slaying

Elixir of Demon-Slaying

Elixir of Man-Slaying

Elixir of Undead-Slaying

Weak Acrobatics Elixir

Song of the Mountain (Incense)

Angelbreath is not required for much else in Diablo 4.

How to farm Angelbreath in Diablo 4

Since Angelbreath is a lootable plant that you find across the map, there is no real way to farm it. You can try to complete a ton of side quests to earn caches, but not all of those will contain Angelbreath either.

I have not discovered an area on the map with two Angelbreath even near each other, so you will have to be patient and wait to find the plant or get lucky with caches. I’m hoping you’re more fortunate than me!

