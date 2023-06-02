Diablo 4 battle pass: How it works and all rewards

Diablo 4’s launch is upon us. The invasion of Sanctuary has begun, and players around the world are suiting and gearing up to fight and try to level up the battle pass.

A new feature in Diablo 4, the battle pass adds new content each season for players to grind for, obtain, and use to level up and spec out their characters across all five of the game’s classes available at launch.

Here’s all there is to know about the Diablo 4 battle pass.

What’s in the Diablo 4 battle pass?

The first look at Diablo 4’s battle pass. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are three different versions of the battle pass in Diablo 4:

Battle Pass (Free)

Premium Battle Pass (1,000 Platinum)

Accelerated Battle Pass (2,800 Platinum) Includes everything in Premium, plus 20 tier skips and a special cosmetic



“With each season comes a new battle pass for you to earn rewards from, containing 27 free tiers and 63 Premium tiers,” Blizzard said.

Free tiers and Premium tiers contain items like cosmetics, materials, and resources like Smoldering Ashes, which are tied to battle pass progression in each season.

Related: Best Druid builds in Diablo 4

“Smoldering Ashes are a resource that can be spent on Season Blessings, which provide you with a bonus to earning XP, Gold, or Obols depending on which Blessings you spend Ashes on,” Blizzard said. “Players can have more than one Season Blessing active at a time and can use additional Ashes to upgrade the bonus they receive. The bonuses gained from Season Blessings only last until that respective season ends.”

Diablo 4’s Season Blessings boost things like XP gain in a season. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The free tiers in the battle pass will, obviously, pale in comparison to the Premium tiers. Players who play for the Premium or Accelerated Battle Pass will have access to a slew of extra cosmetic items, and it will require the usage of real-world currency.

“This upgraded track of the Battle Pass will not provide any in-game power, but instead unlocks tiers that provide Cosmetics unique to that Season and the Platinum currency,” Blizzard said. “Platinum can be spent in the Shop to acquire new Cosmetics that sculpt you into the wanderer you wish to become or put towards the purchase of future Battle Passes. Platinum can only be acquired using real currency, such as USD.”

Related: Diablo 4 Ashava world boss spawn times and location

From the few images of the battle pass revealed by Blizzard thus far, it looks as though the Premium items will include things like transmog effects for weapons and armor, with additional items like mounts, mount armors, and other cosmetics also likely.

When is Diablo 4 season one?

According to Blizzard, season one of Diablo 4 will begin in “mid to late July,” meaning players have over a month to finish the game’s campaign and gain all the spoils from seasonal content.

Related: How to claim Diablo 4 pre-order bonus content

This article will be updated with more information once the official release date for season one is confirmed.

About the author