How to complete Holding Back the Flood quest in Diablo 4

Now that Diablo 4’s first season, the Season of the Malignant, is underway, many players are running into one quest that is a little challenging to complete: the Holding Back the Flood quest. Why? Because there isn’t much to go on, so completing it feels almost impossible.

How to complete the Holding Back the Flood quest, explained

Once you’ve started working through the Season of Malignant content, you’ll encounter the Holding Back the Flood quest in your quest journal. However, to complete it, it says that you must complete Chapter One and Chapter Two of the Season Journey—and that’s it, there’s no other context.

The trick to completing this Diablo quest is to look for the Season Journey tab, which was added at the beginning of season one.

How to find the Season Journey tab in Diablo 4

You’ll find the Season Journey tab in Diablo 4 pretty quickly if you follow these steps:

Navigate to the Season Pass screen (On PC, the shortcut is “U,” and on the console, open Menu and tab across). Click on the Season Journey button, which reveals a list of objectives and Chapters you need to complete to continue to progress.

You’ll complete the Holding Back the Flood quest in Diablo 4 by completing all the objectives under Chapters One and Two of the Season Journey tab.

Unfortunately, this is one of those quests with little to go on, making completing it a mystery. It was only through a bit of luck that I was able to find it as I was flicking around the screens looking for clues and happened to stumble across the tab.

And, while you’re grinding those chapter objectives to complete the tricky Holding Back the Floods quest, don’t forget to get those Malignant Hearts—some of them are well worth slotting into your gear, even with their debuffs.

