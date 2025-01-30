How to find Forgotten Altars in Diablo 4 season 7

Diablo 4’s Season of Witchcraft introduces a variety of Witch Powers to enhance your gameplay. You can unlock most of these powers you play through the seasonal journey, but some are locked. To access these, you must find Forgotten Altars and complete their associated tasks.

This is where you can find Forgotten Altars in Diablo 4 season seven.

How to find Forgotten Altars in Diablo 4 Season of Witchcraft

Forgotten Altars can be found within dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Forgotten Altars, also known as Forgotten Witchcraft Altars, are unique structures that can spawn within various dungeons. If you’re enjoying the new seasonal Witch Powers and want to expand your repertoire with more powerful Lost Witchcraft Powers, you must know where to find a Forgotten Altar. You can acquire these legendary Witchcraft Powers by interacting with a Forgotten Altar.

These altars can spawn in any type of dungeon, including Nightmare Dungeons and the new Rootholds. If you’re running endgame content like The Pit of Artificers, there is also a small chance for Forgotten Altars to spawn on the tier you challenge. Whenever you run a specific dungeon, keep an eye out for an altar symbol adorned with a green leaf, which is the mark of a Forgotten Altar.

As exciting as it can be to run into a Forgotten Altar, finding them is not easy. The spawn rate of these altars will vary depending on which Torment difficulty you are playing on.

Finding Forgotten Altars in Diablo 4 season 7

Forgotten Altars start to appear in the Torment difficulty levels. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Getting Forgotten Altars to spawn within dungeons can be a challenging task because of their extremely low spawn rates. Starting from Torment I onwards, Forgotten Altars have an abysmal one percent chance to spawn in dungeons. Theoretically, this means you could complete a hundred dungeon runs and find a single Forgotten Altar or none, depending on your luck.

So, how do we get Forgotten Altars to spawn more often? There are a few steps we can take to increase their spawn rates to a respectable number.

1) Raising the Torment level

Keep turning up the difficulty to improve your odds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The most straightforward method to increase the spawn rate of Forgotten Altars would be to unlock higher Torment difficulty levels and switch to them. Once you unlock Torment I, you need to run The Pit until you unlock Tier 35. Upon successful completion of the Tier 35 run, you should be able to access Torment II, improving the spawn rate of Forgotten Altars to two percent.

Similarly, running The Pit until you clear Tier 50 will unlock Torment III, and clearing Tier 65 will unlock Torment IV. These difficulty levels further improve the odds of spawning a Forgotten Altar, increasing the base chance from two percent up to five percent. Even though a five percent spawn chance seems low, combining it with the next method will multiply the rate.

2) Using Elixirs

One specific Elixir will help you find Forgotten Altars even easier: The Draught of Whispers. This Elixir doubles your current spawn chance, taking it up to 10 percent, giving you a good chance of finding a Forgotten Altar once every 10 runs. The effect of this Draught lasts for one hour, and it can be combined with other Elixirs, allowing you to stack different Elixirs that you would need for the dungeon run.

Now that you know the best method of finding Forgotten Altars, are they worth the trouble?

Is it worth finding Forgotten Altars?

If you enjoy using Witchcraft Powers and want to push higher tiers of The Pit, you will need stronger Witchcraft Powers to help you out. You can find and unlock four powerful Lost Witchcraft Powers exclusively through Forgotten Altars.

Piranhado: Enemies affected by a Hex and Aura simultaneously will be pulled in by a Piranhado, dealing massive damage.

Enemies affected by a Hex and Aura simultaneously will be pulled in by a Piranhado, dealing massive damage. Breath of the Coven: Your attack speed increases every time you affect enemies with a Psyche, Eldritch, or Growth and Decay effect.

Your attack speed increases every time you affect enemies with a Psyche, Eldritch, or Growth and Decay effect. Aura Specialization: The radius of all your Auras increases drastically.

The radius of all your Auras increases drastically. Hex Specialization: You gain increased critical strike chance against enemies affected by Hexes.

One or more of these Lost Witchcraft Powers is a staple in every endgame build, so seeking out Forgotten Altars to find and level them up is well worth the effort.

