How to enter The Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 season 4

Diablo 4’s fourth season is packed with extensive item updates, and also adds a new end-game dungeon, The Pit of Artificers. If you know how to enter it, you can enjoy the dangers of taking on countless monsters to earn incredible rewards—or die trying.

How to unlock & enter the Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4

You will portal into The Pit and take another portal to enter the boss’ arena. Image via Blizzard

To enter the Pit of Artificers in the Diablo 4 season four, you must meet the following requirements and follow these four steps:

Be on World Tier Four and complete the Priority Quest, where you must complete a Tier 45-plus Nightmare Dungeon. Earn Runeshards by completing Tree of Whispers Bounties, Nightmare Dungeons, Legion Events, or Helltides. Use a Runeshard to activate the Artificer’s Obelisk in Cerrigar in Scosglen. The Obelisk is Northwest of the Cerrigar waypoint. You’ll be sent into the Pit when you activate The Obelisk.

Once you’re inside The Pit, your goal is to kill as many monsters as possible in 10 minutes. If you kill enough monsters, a portal appears that takes you to the boss’ arena. If you can kill it, you’ll not only gain Masterworking materials but also unlock the next tier of The Pit.

However, if you die in The Pit, your time will be reduced. Your first death costs you 30 seconds on the timer, your second death costs 60 seconds, and your third and following deaths cost 90 seconds. So, try your best to avoid dying.

To help with this, you and three others can form a group and take on the Pit. Best of all, whoever opens the Pit using their Runeshard will get a larger share of the rewards, including items you can use to Masterwork your equipment at the Blacksmith. For this reason, it’s a good idea to let everyone take a turn to open The Pit to even out the awarded loot, so everyone gets a chance of getting the materials they need to summon Tormented Echoes.

So, whether you want to test your mettle solo or take on a horde of monsters with a group, this is how to enter The Pit of Artificers in Diablo 4 season four.

