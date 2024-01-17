When is Diablo 4 season 4’s release date?

Diablo 4‘s next season, Season of the Construct, is arriving soon. But while many are eagerly anticipating the game’s third season and all the promised new content, there’s nothing wrong with looking even further ahead to the game’s next season.

Seeing as season three isn’t even out yet, we know next to nothing about what’s going to be in season four: no name, no idea of the content, or anything else. But we do know one thing: when season four of Diablo 4 releases.

When does Diablo 4 season four release?

Diablo 4 season four is expected to release on April 26. We know this date because it is, according to an image on the Diablo 4 official blog, the end date of the upcoming third season, Season of the Construct. Traditionally, seasons start and end on the same day. As for a time, new seasons typically are released around 12pm CT.

As noted first by Wowhead, this date falls on a Friday rather than the usual Tuesday (seasons one, two, and three were all released on Tuesdays). The global community development director for Diablo, Adam Fletcher, said back in October that the plan for future seasons would be to move the release day back to Thursdays or Fridays, and it appears season four will be the first instance of this.

In season four, there almost certainly will be a new seasonal questline along with familiar progression systems in the battle pass and the season journey. For those fatigued by all the different seasonal stories, don’t feel like you have to play all of them; the devs have said themselves that the seasonal questlines are not directly tied to the upcoming DLC stories, meaning you don’t necessarily have to play and complete all of them.

More complete details on Diablo 4 season four likely will not become available until April.