Category:
Diablo

Diablo 4’s season 4 delayed a month, PTR coming early April to allow for feedback

Season three will be "extended" so four can be as good as it can be.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 04:16 pm
The Red Cloaked Horror in Diablo 4
Screenshot by Dot Esporta via Blizzard (YouTube)

Diablo 4’s upcoming season four has been pushed back a month to make room for a public test realm (PTR) feedback period, Blizzard announced today.

Recommended Videos

In light of the announcement, Diablo 4‘s PTR will run from April 2 to 9 to allow for Blizzard to field feedback on upcoming changes for season four. This means season four will not begin until May.

Lilith with spread wings, surrounded by red in diablo 4
D is for Diablo, and also Delay. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“Season three is gonna be extended, because we want to make sure we grab all the feedback from this PTR and all the feedback from the community and we have enough time to actually implement that for season four,” Diablo 4 community development director Adam Fletcher said on today’s Campfire Chat.

Season three’s end and season four’s beginning will both take place now on May 14, and all of the details about the new season will be coming alongside future updates. But the Campfire Chat detailed a slew of changes to the game’s classes and sweeping tweaks to itemization and endgame activities.

Next week will bring a huge blog including all of the big patch notes for season four, including the above changes announced during the Campfire Chat, so players can look forward to even more coming to the game to close out March.

For now, while season four won’t be happening as early as originally planned, players can take heart that they can get a taste of it on the PTR and also supply feedback to Blizzard to help make it the best it can be when it launches just over a month later.

Diablo 4 season 4 itemization changes
An example of the itemization changes coming in season four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A separate new update for Diablo 4, including the addition of ray tracing, will be hitting the servers on March 26.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How long does it take to beat Diablo 4?
Lilith looking at the camera in Diablo 4
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How long does it take to beat Diablo 4?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 20, 2024
Read Article When is the next Diablo 4 dev stream? Campfire Chat date, time, and how to watch
Diablo 4 antagonist Lilith staring straight ahead.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
When is the next Diablo 4 dev stream? Campfire Chat date, time, and how to watch
Izabela Tomakic and others Izabela Tomakic and others Mar 14, 2024
Read Article When is Ray Tracing coming to Diablo 4?
A screenshot of Lilith in Diablo 4
Category: Diablo
Diablo
When is Ray Tracing coming to Diablo 4?
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others Mar 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How long does it take to beat Diablo 4?
Lilith looking at the camera in Diablo 4
Category: Diablo
Diablo
How long does it take to beat Diablo 4?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Mar 20, 2024
Read Article When is the next Diablo 4 dev stream? Campfire Chat date, time, and how to watch
Diablo 4 antagonist Lilith staring straight ahead.
Category: Diablo
Diablo
When is the next Diablo 4 dev stream? Campfire Chat date, time, and how to watch
Izabela Tomakic and others Izabela Tomakic and others Mar 14, 2024
Read Article When is Ray Tracing coming to Diablo 4?
A screenshot of Lilith in Diablo 4
Category: Diablo
Diablo
When is Ray Tracing coming to Diablo 4?
Joey Carr and others Joey Carr and others Mar 14, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.