Diablo 4’s Season of Witchcraft has seen many older classes receive much-needed buffs while balancing more powerful classes. The Spiritborn received several notable balances, leading to most of their builds getting nerfed. But one build still stands above the rest, and this is how it works.

The best endgame Spiritborn build in Diablo 4 season 7

Choose your Spiritborn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spiritborn was undeniably the ruler of season six. Every build’s damage numbers would spike towards the endgame and the class had very little trouble clearing all kinds of content. While most of the builds are still relevant, not all of them are as powerful as they once were. However, the Quill Volley build is still performing well in the Season of Witchcraft.

As the name suggests, Quill Volley is the skill that this build revolves around. This Core skill launches five razor-sharp feathers that deal damage and pierce through enemies. With enough casts, a few Quill Volleys can clear out rooms in no time. You must choose appropriate upgrades to improve the skill’s power further. These are our picks:

Enhanced Quill Volley: You turn enemies Vulnerable if you hit them with at least three Quills from a single Quill Volley cast.

You turn enemies Vulnerable if you hit them with at least three Quills from a single Quill Volley cast. Advantageous Quill Volley: You fire three additional Quills with every cast of Quill Volley. Each Quill deals increased damage per hit.

Enhanced Quill Volley is the mandatory upgrade that works as a powerful debuff skill to amplify your total damage. We have two options for the optional upgrade, and we pick Advantageous Quill Volley over Rampant Quill Volley. The increased skill damage and number of projectiles vastly outshine the bonuses gained from the other upgrade.

These are the rest of the skills this build needs.

Skill progression

Choose the right skills to support this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Having six skills to fill up the rest of your slots is the way to go. By the time you reach Torment I and are pushing into the endgame, this is what your skill bar should have equipped:

Quill Volley: Enhanced Quill Volley Advantageous Quill Volley

Rock Splitter: Enhanced Rock Splitter

Soar: Enhanced Soar

Ravager: Enhanced Ravager Measured Ravager

Armored Hide: Enhanced Armored Hide Reinforced Armored Hide

The Hunter: Harmonious Hunter Exalted Hunter



Rock Splitter is the Basic skill of choice for this build because, apart from generating Vigor, it allows you to reposition yourself closer to enemies to cast your Quill Volley. Since the skill puts you in the middle of danger, picking up Enhanced Rock Splitter is essential since it increases your Block chance, allowing you to tank enemies while you cast skills.

Soar is another great repositioning skill that launches you in the air and turns enemies Vulnerable after you land on them. Enhanced Soar improves this skill even further by granting you a guaranteed critical strike on your next attack if you land on an enemy. If you don’t make contact with any enemies, you gain increased movement speed instead.

Ravager is the perfect buff skill for this build, increasing your damage six seconds after casting it. With the Enhanced Ravager upgrade, the skill’s buff duration increases by an additional two seconds. The optional Measured Ravager upgrade increases your Vigor generation and causes your Quill Spray to dash toward your enemies.

Armored Hide is a great Defensive skill that increases your Block chance and turns you Unstoppable for five seconds. Enhanced Armored Hide increases your maximum Resolve and doubles your Thorns damage output, while Reinforced Armored Hide further improves your Block chance based on the number of enemies around you.

The Hunter is the perfect Ultimate skill, allowing you to dash to a specific location and attack all enemies in its radius seven times with bonus damage. Harmonious Hunter overfills your Ferocity and doubles your damage against injured enemies. Finally, Exalted Hunter grants you a chance to reset the skill’s cooldown every time you kill an enemy with The Hunter.

Passive abilities

These passives will power up this build. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Passive skills grant you different buffs to your stats and improvements to specific active skills. These Passives are divided into one Key Passive and several secondary Passives which support your build. First, we address the Key Passive for this build:

Prodigy’s Tempo: Casting a Basic skill thrice in a row increases the rank of all purchased skills. Casting a Core skill thrice in a row reduces the cooldown of all active skills.

Since this build thrives on Berserking and how long you can maintain its uptime, Unconstrained fits in nicely with its buffs. Next, we pick the remaining passives:

Acceleration: You gain increased movement speed when you cast an Eagle skill.

You gain increased movement speed when you cast an Eagle skill. Apex: You deal increased damage to Vulnerable enemies, granting a double bonus against Elites.

You deal increased damage to Vulnerable enemies, granting a double bonus against Elites. Balanced Exertion: Your Core skills deal increased damage with increased Vigor costs.

Your Core skills deal increased damage with increased Vigor costs. Brilliance: Your Eagle skills deal increased damage based on your movement speed.

Your Eagle skills deal increased damage based on your movement speed. Diminishment: You gain increased damage reduction against Vulnerable enemies.

You gain increased damage reduction against Vulnerable enemies. Endurance: You gain Vigor when you cast a Defensive skill.

You gain Vigor when you cast a Defensive skill. Focal Point: You gain a variety of bonuses based on the weapon you equip.

You gain a variety of bonuses based on the weapon you equip. Furnace: Your Jaguar skills deal increased critical strike damage per stack of Ferocity.

Your Jaguar skills deal increased critical strike damage per stack of Ferocity. Mirage: Your dodge improves and successfully dodging grants increased critical strike chance.

Your dodge improves and successfully dodging grants increased critical strike chance. Perseverance: You gain increased damage reduction per stack of Resolve.

You gain increased damage reduction per stack of Resolve. Potent: You deal increased damage to enemies you have affected with your Jaguar skills.

You deal increased damage to enemies you have affected with your Jaguar skills. Resilient: You gain increased life when you cast a Gorilla skill.

You gain increased life when you cast a Gorilla skill. Resolution: You deal increased damage to Elites when you cast an Ultimate skill.

You deal increased damage to Elites when you cast an Ultimate skill. Spiritual Attunement: Your maximum Vigor increases when you have an Ultimate skill equipped.

Your maximum Vigor increases when you have an Ultimate skill equipped. Supremacy: You gain increased damage when you kill enemies while your Ultimate skill is active.

You gain increased damage when you kill enemies while your Ultimate skill is active. Unrestrained Power: You deal increased damage when you’re Unstoppable or Unhindered.

You deal increased damage when you’re Unstoppable or Unhindered. Vigorous: Your Vigor generation increases whenever you cast a Core skill.

Spirit Hall choices

The Spirit Hall is the unique class mechanic of the Spiritborn class. This mechanic allows you to choose two Spirits as your Primary and Secondary Spirits, each granting you various buffs and changes to your skills.

The Gorilla and the Jaguar will be selected as your primary and secondary choices for this build.

Gorilla: You deal double the Thorns damage and generate a barrier whenever you cast a Gorilla skill. All skills now function as Gorilla skills.

You deal double the Thorns damage and generate a barrier whenever you cast a Gorilla skill. All skills now function as Gorilla skills. Jaguar: Your maximum Ferocity stacks are increased. You gain one stack whenever you kill enemies or damage bosses.

Witchcraft skills

The Coven grants you their power. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Witchcraft skills are a new feature introduced in season seven. These skills add new ways to play and can vary from passive skills to minion skills and even some active auras. You can equip up to five Magic Witch Powers and one Unique Witch Power. These are the best options for your Spiritborn build.

Unique: Piranhado: You create a vortex that pulls in every enemy towards you when you affect them with a Hex and an Aura simultaneously.

Magic: Abyssal Resonance: You create an explosion of Shadow damage every time you spend 250 Vigor. Consecutive explosions increase in size and damage. Aura of Misfortune: Your movement speed increases while you slow enemies. Additionally, enemies have a chance to fumble their attacks within the aura. Hex of Flames: You deal bonus Fire damage whenever you damage enemies. Critical strikes cause explosions that deal area damage. Soul Harvest: Your primary stats increase every time you kill enemies with skills that have a cooldown. Wave of Woe: You deal bonus Shadow damage whenever you damage enemies. This damage can echo to other enemies, increasing its damage.



Aspects

The right Aspects will further augment this build. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best Aspects for this build revolve around a few that improve your Quill Volley’s damage and grant additional utility to help you survive the endgame. These are the recommended Aspects:

Aspect of Disobedience: You gain stacks of armor every time you deal any form of damage.

You gain stacks of armor every time you deal any form of damage. Aspect of Interdiction: You gain increased Block chance per stack of Resolve.

You gain increased Block chance per stack of Resolve. Aspect of Might : You gain damage reduction after casting a Basic skill.

: You gain damage reduction after casting a Basic skill. Aspect of Redirected Force: You gain increased critical strike damage when based on your Block chance. Successful blocks increase this bonus temporarily.

You gain increased critical strike damage when based on your Block chance. Successful blocks increase this bonus temporarily. Aspect of Unyielding Hits : You gain increased weapon damage when you cast a Gorilla skill.

: You gain increased weapon damage when you cast a Gorilla skill. Duelist’s Aspect : Your maximum Ferocity is increased.

: Your maximum Ferocity is increased. Rapid Aspect: Your Basic skills gain increased attack speed.

Your Basic skills gain increased attack speed. Vengeful Aspect: Your critical strike chance increases when you turn an enemy Vulnerable.

These Uniques synergize well with each other and can be seamlessly incorporated into the build.

Rod of Kepeleke: Your Core skills work as Basic skills. When cast at maximum Vigor, all your Vigor is consumed while your skill deals highly increased damage with guaranteed critical strikes.

Your Core skills work as Basic skills. When cast at maximum Vigor, all your Vigor is consumed while your skill deals highly increased damage with guaranteed critical strikes. Ring of the Midnight Sun: You regain Vigor whenever you land a critical strike.

That’s everything you need to know to run a powerful Quill Volley Spiritborn in season seven. Good luck out there, adventurer.

