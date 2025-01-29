The 3 best spots to farm Uniques in Diablo 4 season 7

Diablo 4’s Season of Witchcraft has overhauled loot drops once again. The drop rate for Unique quality items is incredibly high compared to previous seasons, especially if you know where to look. While most spots have a chance of dropping Unique items, there are a few activities around the map that will make these items rain down on you when you defeat enemies.

Best spots to farm Unique items in Diablo 4 season 7

Unique items can drop in any area across the overworld. However, certain spots within these areas offer a much higher drop rate, and these areas are tied to specific activities. Not all these activities can be accessed immediately, with some locked behind the multitude of Torment difficulty levels.

As of season seven, the best spots to farm Uniques would be any areas that have turned into Headhunt zones. These special seasonal zones function similarly to Helltides and offer impressive rewards. You can also challenge Nightmare Dungeons if you prefer or try your hand at the new Rootholds introduced this season for a new challenge.

There are other activities that you can access after getting into Torment difficulties. We will be breaking down the three best areas with activities that will grant you the most Uniques.

3) Headhunt zones

The Coven needs you to conquer Headhunt zones. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The unique season mechanic of season seven, Headhunt zones, converts certain areas into Headhunt zones, spawning unique Whispers you can complete for Grim Favors. Get a total of 10 Grim Favors by completing these Whispers and you will be able to choose between three random caches as your reward. These caches can consist of various types of Uniques and crafting materials, so choose wisely.

Several different Whispers spawn in every Headhunt zone, each with its own special set of rules and requirements that you have to reach to complete them. Some grant more Grim Favors than others, so knowing which ones are worth doing quickly and which are best done while running other Whispers is imperative.

Completing every Whisper will spawn Exposed Roots. Interacting with them will drop a hoard of Uniques every time, so we recommend completing all these Whispers before the zone expires. Additionally, as you’re completing Whispers, open every Silent Chest you find for even more Unique loot drops.

Entangled

The Entangled Whisper will have you free up to four villagers who are trapped within roots. Going near them will spawn a group of Headrotten enemies that will attack you. Defeating them will break the roots and free the trapped villagers. Free all four of them to complete this Whisper.

Entangled offers one Grim Favor upon completion.

Fugitive

The Fugitive is the most important Whisper in any zone. You will not be able to access this one right off the bat because you have to complete other Whispers in the zone to spawn the Fugitive. Whenever the Exposed Roots show themselves, interact with them, pick up the loot, and wait to see if the Fugitive appears. Do this enough times to spawn the Fugitive, then defeat them to complete this Whisper.

Fugitive offers five Grim Favors upon completion.

Patrol

The Patrol Whisper will have you follow a guard on their patrol route, staying within their radius at all times while defeating enemies. Only killing enemies within the radius will count toward the Whisper progression. We recommend completing this Whisper while you run others simultaneously.

Patrol offers three Grim Favors upon completion.

Purge the Rot

Purge the Rot will have you defeat Headrotten enemies in a zone. This Whisper is quite straightforward and can be completed simultaneously with other Whispers like Slay. Kill the target number of Headrotten enemies in the Headhunt zone to complete the Whisper.

Purge the Rot offers three Grim Favors upon completion.

Scour

Scour will have you gather herbs to acquire specific materials. Interacting with a gathering spot will count towards Whisper progression, and you will have to check seven different spots to acquire all the components you need. Take the materials to a brazier to burn them, spawning Headrotten enemies. Defeat them to complete this Whisper.

Scour offers three Grim Favors upon completion.

Shepherd

Shepherd is the easiest Whisper you can complete in any Headhunt zone. You will have to guide four animals to a safe spot by standing in their radius and moving with them. Animals must be led one after another, and once all four are safe, the Whisper will be complete.

Shepherd offers three Grim Favors upon completion.

Slay

Slay is the most straightforward Whisper where you will simply have to kill a specific number of enemies in any Headhunt zone. Unlike Purge the Rot, these enemies do not have to be Headrotten, and killing any hostile units counts towards Whisper progression.

Slay offers one Grim Favor upon completion.

Wisps

Wisps will have you follow a Wisp around while Headrotten enemies spawn around it occasionally. Defeating enemies while the Wisp is static will count towards progression. Fill the bar over the Wisp to the max to complete the Whisper.

Wisps offers three Grim Favors upon completion.

2) Dungeons

Completing dungeons is very lucrative this season. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dungeons are a great source of experience, gold, crafting materials, and gear, so completing them is worthwhile. These dungeons are scattered across every area of the map, and conquering them will also unlock new Aspects. Completing marked dungeons in Headhunt zones will also grant you additional Grim Favors, so it’s worth completing them while you run Whispers.

However, if you want the best Unique rewards, these are the dungeons you will have to run.

Nightmare Dungeons

Nightmare Dungeons are a classic method of farming Unique items. To unlock these, you must complete overworld activities, including Whispers, to acquire a Nightmare Dungeon Key. Using these keys will transform any regular dungeon into a Nightmare Dungeon, increasing the level of enemies within, posing a tougher challenge, and offering greater rewards.

Completing Nightmare Dungeons in higher Torment difficulty levels will also increase the odds of dropping Ancestral Uniques and Mythic Uniques, so save your keys for the right time.

Rootholds

Rootholds are the new Nightmare Dungeons introduced in season seven. Like Nightmare Dungeons, you need to acquire a Roothold Key to transform a dungeon into a Roothold. The inner mechanics of Rootholds work similarly to Infernal Hordes, and you have to choose modifiers twice to progress further into the dungeon.

Interact with every Exposed Root you see for a massive number of loot drops, including every kind of Unique, Ancestral, and even Mythic Unique, based on the difficulty. Defeat the Headless Husk boss for even more rewards.

1) The Pit of Artificers

Endless endgame content. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Pit of Artificers unlocks for the first time after you complete enough Nightmare Dungeons and acquire three Runeshards. Head to Cerrigar and interact with the obelisk to open The Pit, an endgame dungeon that offers a bounty of Uniques and other crafting materials that will help you scale further into the endgame, past Torment III and IV.

Additionally, If you’re looking for Tempering and Masterworking components, The Pit is where you want to be. Completing a single run of The Pit on any tier will be lucrative for any player brave enough to take on its challenge and complete its Mastery objectives in time.

