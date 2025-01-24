Diablo 4 season 7 class tier list

Diablo 4’s Season of Witchcraft shakes up the meta with new Witchcraft skills, Uniques, and Aspects. These changes have led to certain classes rising in the rankings while more popular classes have fallen. With so many adjustments to keep track of, knowing which class to play can be confusing. This tier list should help you make your decision.

Best classes for Diablo 4: Season of Witchcraft

The classes mentioned in this tier list will be divided by how easy they are to level up and how much power they get scaling into the endgame. Every class has had multiple viable builds throughout the years, but only a few have stayed relevant, with some older builds seeing prominence again because of fresh buffs and new Witchcraft skills.

One important thing to note is that none of these classes are objectively bad, so if you like a particular class and want it to be your main, feel free to choose any of these. but if you plan to be competitive, this is how the classes stack up.

D-tier

You would be better off avoiding this class unless you really want to play them.

Spiritborn

Unstoppable no more. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

How the mighty have fallen. The Spiritborn class dominated the entirety of season six when it came to bossing, speed-farming, and Pit-pushing because of its obscene damage numbers. Every Spiritborn build could be maximized to dominate the minions of Sanctuary last season, but the tides have changed since. As of now, there is one build that can still push through the early endgame content with ease.

The Quill Volley build is one that gained notoriety in season six and is still relevant in season seven. The power of this build comes from its signature Quill Volley skill coupled with the Rod of Kepeleke to massively boost its damage output. Combine the Rod of Kepeleke with the Ring of the Midnight Sun and you have a build that constantly shreds enemies with infinite casts of Quill Volley.

However, with the reduced damage numbers, you would be better off playing any of the other classes mentioned below. Unless you’re a Spiritborn main, we recommend avoiding the class this season.

C-tier

This class could scale into endgame and be competitive with the right gear.

Sorcerer

The power of Lightning and Flame. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Sorcerer remained competitive for most of season six but felt a sharp drop-off after the season seven nerfs. While many builds worked for the class in past iterations, the current Sorcerer will probably be able to push endgame content with only one or two viable builds. As great as the class is for speed-farming, they were never very good at bossing, but these builds will help you level fast.

For this season, sticking to an older Lightning build seems to be the way to go for the Sorcerer. The Chain Lightning build utilizes Unstable Currents to boost its Lightning casts while the Axial Conduit Unique buffs its endgame damage potential. Using Chain Lightning as an Enchantment further improves this build’s power.

If Lightning builds aren’t your thing, the other viable Sorcerer build would be the Fireball build. This one is a defensive build using Flame Shield and Ice Armor. The build’s main damage source is the Fireball skill buffed by the Gloves of the Illuminator Unique item to make the skill bounce between enemies, causing several chain explosions.

Pick up the Vengeful Spirit Servant as your main Witchcraft skill to make your Sorcerer even tankier as you push through higher Pit tiers.

B-tier

These classes are slow to start but get much stronger towards the endgame.

Barbarian

Shake the enemies to their core. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Barbarian is the safest choice for any new player and a great choice this season for returning players. Not only is the class super tanky with their life gain and innate passives, but their defensive skills and recommended gear make them great frontliners in party play. The Barbarian class has a few interesting builds to tinker with for season seven, and they’re all explosive in battle.

The build that sees the most action right now is the Earthquake build. Causing the ground to split open by triggering Earthquake through Leap and Ground Stomp using the Aspect of Bul-Kathos and the Aspect of Earthquakes, respectively, is the way to go. Combine this with Hammer of the Ancients and the Mantle of Mountain’s Fury Unique to create non-stop Earthquakes as you push through The Pit.

This build becomes much more effective once you gain access to the Piranhado Witchcraft skill to pull enemies in, making the most of every Earthquake you cast.

Druid

Channel the forces of nature. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Druid is well-known for being the hardest class to level up with. But what they lack in the leveling process, they more than makeup for in endgame power. The Storm Druid seems to dominate season seven over other Druid types like the Earth Druid. With the global buff to Ultimate skills, one build has risen above the rest—the Cataclysm build.

The Cataclysm build brings Storm Druids to the peak of their power using Cataclysm in conjunction with a few Uniques. Airidah’s Inexorable Will is needed to maintain the skill almost infinitely while Mjonic Ring further increases the skill’s damage and grants infinite Spirit while Cataclysm is active. Runeworker’s Conduit Aspect works well, creating Lightning Bolts every time you critically strike with Storm skills.

Similar to the Sorcerer, your build works well with Vengeful Spirit Servant. Pick Force of Will to improve your Overpower for even more endgame damages.

If you want stable class starters that are fun to play while still maintaining the challenge of endgame content, the Barbarian and the Druid classes are the way to go.

A-tier

This class has a smooth leveling process that transitions into a powerful endgame presence.

Rogue

Arrows fill the sky. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Rogue has been a sleeper pick for most players throughout six different seasons. While Dagger builds are still a way to level up the Rogue, recent updates have brought some notable changes to the class. Season seven brings out the monstrous power of the Bow Rogue through a build rapidly rising up the ranks—the Rain of Arrows build.

This build is enabled through the Word of Hakan adding all three Imbuements to the Ultimate skill Rain of Arrows. Preparation maintains an almost non-existent cooldown on Rain of Arrows through the use of Heartseeker casts while the Shard of Verathiel Unique is equipped. For best results, equip the Skyhunter Bow and watch Rain of Arrows go to work as you breeze through dungeons.

Maintain Piranhado as your main Witchcraft skill to ensure enemies stay close while you shred them with repeated casts of Rain of Arrows.

This build clears bosses fast, is great for speed-farming, and can push through higher tiers of The Pit without much trouble. While there is an argument to be made for the Rogue being the best class of the Season of Witchcraft, we believe there is one other class that can push through endgame content even further.

S-tier

Quite possibly the best class to clear all content with in the Season of Witchcraft.

Necromancer

The power of Darkness reigns supreme. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Necromancer has always been a highly popular class to play since the early days of Diablo 2 and Diablo 3. The class has only become stronger and more varied in terms of builds throughout its lifespan in Diablo 4. Suffice it to say, the current version of the Necromancer might just be the most powerful the class has ever been in the last two years, and that comes down to a unique build.

The Shadow Blood Wave build, commonly known as the Shadow Surfer build, creates a unique blend of Darkness and Blood damage utilizing the Ultimate skill Blood Wave. While the skill was always great, it never scaled as well in the past. However, recent changes and the addition of Uniques like Kessime’s Legacy have granted this build a massive endgame power spike.

While Kessime’s Legacy fundamentally changes how Blood Wave works, the Aspect of Ultimate Shadow adds bonus Shadow damage to the skill. This Aspect also creates Desecrated Ground as the skill travels, creating a damage-over-time effect on affected enemies.

Tidal Aspect increases the number of Blood Waves while Fastblood Aspect drastically reduces the skill’s cooldown. Add Piranhado for more crowd control as your enemies get washed away in the tides of multiple Blood Waves.

If you’re looking for a class that does it all this season, the Necromancer will not disappoint you.

