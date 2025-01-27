How to get Kessime’s Legacy in Diablo 4

Kessime’s Legacy is a new Ancestral Unique Pants for the Necromancer class in Diablo 4. It was added in season seven and empowers the Blood Wave ability for Necromancers. We’ll cover all the methods to farm the Kessime’s Legacy.

How to get Kessime’s Legacy

Defeat Lord Zir

Lord Zir has a high chance of dropping Unique Items and is a great target for farming Kessime’s Legacy. However, you will need Exquisite Blood and reach World Tier Four to unlock this Diablo 4 endgame boss. Lord Zir is available on all Torment difficulties, with higher difficulties increasing your odds of getting Unique loot like Kessime’s Legacy.

Helltides, World Bosses (three drops), and Legion Events (one drop) are the fastest ways to farm Exquisite Blood. Furthermore, these events can also drop Kessime’s Legacy, making this method even more efficient. Once you have nine Exquisite Blood, you can perform the Ritual of Blood to summon Lord Zir.

Summon Lord Zir. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each attempt at Lord Zir costs nine Exquisite Blood you need to use at the Altar inside the Darkened Way in Kyovoshad. Defeating Lord Zir does not guarantee a Kessime’s Legacy drop, so you might need several attempts.

World Events

Participating in the various World Events around the map also gives you a chance to get the Kessime’s Legacy. While not as targeted or efficient as the Lord Zir farm, this method provides a less boring experience. You can get the Kessime’s Legacy from chests and as rewards for completing the following World Events:

Gathering Legions

World Bosses

Nightmare Dungeons

Nightmare Dungeons, particularly, have a high drop rate for high-tiered loot and Unique items such as Kessime’s Legacy.

Helltide chest reward

You can farm the hourly Helltide events and fish for the Kessime’s Legacy by quickly collecting Cinders and opening the mystery chests that drop as rewards. Mystery chests have a higher probability of dropping unique items, such as the Kessime’s Legacy, and you should keep an eye out for Helltide Events on the map.

Keep your eyes peeled for mystery chests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Purveyors of Curiosity

While not exactly a very reliable method, you can stumble upon Kessime’s Legacy by gambling in the Purveyors of Curiosity. You can spend your Murmuring Obols here and get a chance to collect Unique loot, such as Kessime’s Legacy. However, this method is pure RNG and not the most efficient if you plan on targeting a specific item.

Test your luck at the Purveyor of Curiosities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Kessime’s Legacy affixes and effects

Kessime’s Legacy is a Unique item that can be worn as Armor for your Pants slot and is made for the Necromancer class. It offers 160 base Armor and has an item power of around 800. The item has a Unique Aspect and an Inherent Affix that strengthens the Blood Wave ability.

Equipment Affix Details Unique Aspect Blood Wave now forms a wave on each side of you. Both waves converge at your feet, Pulling In surrounding enemies and exploding for x damage. Each time an enemy is hit by a wave, they take 5-10 percent increased damage from your Blood Waves, up to 150-300 percent. Inherent Affix Casting Blood Wave fortifies you for 70 percent of your Maximum Life Affix 1 +187 – 300 percent Ultimate Damage Affix 2 +9.5 – 20 percent Damage Reduction While Fortified Affix 3 +16 – 25 percent Blood Wave Cooldown Reduction Affix 4 +23.5 – 35 percent Chance for Blood Wave to Deal Double Damage

