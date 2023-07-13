Diablo 4 player deals ridiculous 35 undecillion damage—but there’s a catch

A Diablo 4 player has managed to deal out a ridiculous 35 undecillion damage in a single hit. That number has 36 zeroes in it. Unfortunately, you’ll likely never be able to pull it off yourself.

Rob2628, who became the world’s first level 100 player, showcased his broken Barbarian build that hit staggering numbers we didn’t even know existed.

Rob was able to achieve the ridiculous hit by utilizing the Aspect of Bersek Ripping, the Skullbreaker’s Aspect, and the Aspect of Anemia, alongside the Concussion passive for stuns.

There is a significant catch to this build, however, as the absurd amount of damage was dealt out to a glitched mob that cannot die—which makes sense, as the thought of an enemy capable of taking such a hit is pretty terrifying.

The enemy was a special developer enemy that can never drop below one hit point, which allowed Rob to stack bleed damage while Berserking and combining it with the Skullbreaker’s Aspect, which deals damage based on total bleeding damage when stunning an enemy.

As a result, every time the enemy was stunned, Rob’s damage quadrupled, allowing him to stack up some unbelievable numbers that we didn’t even know existed prior to this interaction.

While you’re not going to be able to get such a huge hit in a usual encounter, it does highlight a broken method that should probably be patched by Blizzard before Season One gets underway on July 20.

