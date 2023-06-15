Diablo 4 season one: Release date, battle pass, and more

The Diablo 4 base game provides a lot of content for players to enjoy, including a lengthy main quest and a robust endgame grind. While most players won’t run out of things to do for the foreseeable future, some are curious about what updates are in the pipeline.

The good news is the developers have revealed a bit about the Diablo 4’s post-launch experience are available, including a few details about the game’s first season. Here is everything we know about Diablo 4’s season one.

Diablo 4 season one release date

Season one of Diablo 4 will begin in mid to late July, according to a Blizzard Entertainment blog post. Each season will introduce new gameplay features, questlines, battle passes, legendary items, class balance changes, quality-of-life improvements, and other updates.

Players will need to complete the campaign before they can participate in the “next chapter” introduced in season one. The main quest line takes roughly 30 to 40 hours to complete, so finishing it within the next month is a good plan.

Diablo 4 season one battle pass

Diablo 4 players can expect a battle pass in each new season, including season one. The first battle pass will contain 27 free tiers and 63 premium tiers featuring cosmetic and Smoldering Ashes. This resource can be spent on Season Blessings, providing bonuses for earning XP, Gold, or Obols.

Players can have more than one Season Blessing active at once, making it easier than ever to progress. However, these bonuses only last until the end of the season, and players must achieve certain gameplay requirements to prevent players from gaining an unfair advantage by purchasing tier skips.

Players that want to earn premium rewards from the battle pass will need to purchase the premium battle pass for 1,000 Platinum ($9.99). The premium pass doesn’t provide any other benefit besides unlocking tiers with cosmetic items unique to each season. The premium awards also include the Platinum currency, which can be spent in the shop to acquire other cosmetic items or can be used to purchase future battle passes.

Dedicated players can also purchase the “Accelerated Battle Pass,” which includes the premium battle pass alongside 20 tier skips, a special cosmetic, and costs 2,800 Platinum ($24.99). I personally don’t have enough time to grind through the entire battle pass, making the tier skips a valid option for me.

Each season will also include a Season Journey menu, which provides details about the new content. The battle pass is leveled up by completing chapters in the Season Journey, which feature multiple objectives. Players must finish all objectives in the chapter to complete it, unlocking seasonal awards like crafting materials and legendary aspects.

Completing objectives also rewards players with an amount of Favor, which is the resource needed to progress through the battle pass tiers. Favor can also be obtained by finishing quests, participating in events, and killing monsters.

