Does Diablo 4 have an Armory?

Diablo 4 is full of customizable choices ranging from cosmetic items to powerful skills that can make or break your character’s build. Sticking to one set of items and skills is challenging, especially if you want to add variety as you grind to level 100.

Veteran players are likely familiar with the Armory featured in Diablo 3 and Diablo Immortal, which saved a certain number of items and skillsets, allowing players to switch easily. As such, many players both new and old are seeking the same feature in the newest version of the game.

But does the Armory feature exist in Diablo 4?

Where is the Armory in Diablo 4?

There is currently no Armory in Diablo 4, meaning you cannot switch between items and skill sets. This might be disappointing for players that want to constantly change their character’s build, although there are a few ways to accomplish the same goal.

Players can respec their skills anytime they want for a bit of gold, meaning you aren’t stuck with specific abilities or skills for your entire run. You can also store weapons and items in your Stash, which can be accessed at almost every major town in Sanctuary. Using these features can help you adjust your character’s loadout, although with a few extra steps.

Players will also be constantly unlocking new gear as they level up, which is often better than your current items. I rarely use the same set of equipment for more than two or three levels, although this will change in the end game once I start unlocking specific items for my build.

Most players are still making their way through the Diablo 4 campaign, so hopefully, the lack of an Armory will not be a significant issue.

