Diablo fans, your patience is finally being rewarded. It’s been over 10 years since the initial launch of Diablo 3, and the long-anticipated sequel Diablo 4 is finally here.

One of the main draws of a game like Diablo 4, for many, is the ability to grind through the game on multiple different characters using many of its different builds. Thankfully, the game launches with 10 character slots so players can do just that.

But for players who want to get right into the good stuff and not deal with the campaign storyline to do so, the grind can be a bit of a slog, depending on the game. Thankfully, in Diablo 4, players can skip the campaign entirely and get right into the endgame goodness by exploring the massive open world of Sanctuary.

Here’s what you need to do to skip the campaign in Diablo 4.

How to skip the campaign in Diablo 4

Not so fast, gamers. You can’t just skip the campaign right off the bat. What were you thinking? If you want to skip the campaign, you’ll need to play through it in its entirety first. Then we can begin to discuss the skip campaign option.

The topic was brought up again thanks to a recent video released by Blizzard highlighting customization in the game. During the video, the character select screen was shown, and on the right side of the screen underneath the “Change World Tier” option was a “Skip Campaign” button.

On April 24, Diablo’s global community development director at Blizzard confirmed that finishing the campaign only once will unlock the option to skip the campaign on subsequent characters. But that’s the main prerequisite to skip the campaign missions, allowing players to enter the open world from the jump.

Blizzard actually confirmed story skips in Diablo 4 were coming in an interview with Wowhead back in December 2022, saying it “thinks that players should experience the story at least once but after that, they should be free to choose what they want to do during the leveling process.” That’s where the non-linear story comes into play.

Gotta beat the campaign once for this. — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) April 25, 2023

The option to skip the campaign shouldn’t come as a surprise to many, since Diablo 3 has had this feature for quite some time. But it’s always good to have confirmation, especially for the most dedicated ARPG players who are looking to grind endgame content on several of the game’s five starting classes.

Diablo 4 launches on June 6.