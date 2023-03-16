Should you choose Softcore or Hardcore in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4 is the upcoming sequel to Diablo 3 and the latest entry in Blizzard’s long-running Diablo series. The game follows in the footsteps of its predecessors in the dark fantasy genre by maintaining the same gloomy atmosphere with a loot system that has been greatly optimized. With different game editions and several features either being tweaked or improved, one that remains the same is the game mode.

The game modes in this game, similar to other Diablo games in the series, are divided into two: Softcore and Hardcore. Each mode is different in one fundamental way.

Softcore: Death is temporary. You will respawn once your character dies.

Death is temporary. You will respawn once your character dies. Hardcore: Death is permanent. Once your character perishes, there is no coming back.

Each mode has its own challenges and if you’re not sure which one suits your tastes better, here is a little breakdown of each mode to help you decide.

Softcore mode explained

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The standard Diablo 4 experience. When you create a character in Softcore (or simply Normal) mode, you get to play them to your heart’s content with no worries regarding death. Death definitely has its own penalties in Softcore mode and if older games are any indication, you might end up losing gold (Diablo 3) or gold and experience (Diablo 2). What the penalties are in Diablo 4 is yet to be seen.

Thankfully, your character should be fine. Your gear and inventory should be intact when you die, allowing you to pick up where you left off. If you are worried about the loss of gold when you die, your best option would be to stash everything important before you go into a zone you are not confident about. Once you ensure your safety, try tackling those difficult challenges.

In our opinion, Softcore mode is best for players who are new to the game or the series as a whole. It is a good way to ease into the game without worrying about your life. Softcore also works best if you are a casual player just looking to enjoy the game without giving yourself more challenges than the game already throws at you.

Hardcore mode explained

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Hardcore mode is a classic mode that was introduced in the early days of Diablo 2. In this mode, death is permanent. Once your character takes a fatal blow, their life is over and you will not be able to access them again. This can be very frustrating for certain players, especially since it ends up undoing their entire progress up to this point.

A true test of your character’s mortality, Hardcore mode will force you to go for a more defensive build for your character. In most cases, you will end up sacrificing some damage output potential for a tankier character to increase your chances of survival. This can make completing some content a slow grind, especially against the tougher bosses of the franchise.

If you are an experienced Diablo player and know what to expect from the Hardcore modes of older games in the franchise, this would be a great challenge. Always being ready for anything is how you survive in this mode, making sure you have enough regen and sustainability to power through some of the game’s hardest challenges.

Positioning your character appropriately becomes very important as well, making sure they aren’t in harm’s way and get swarmed by a bunch of enemies. That can be a very quick way to die and reset all of your progress. Constant vigilance is the key to thriving in this mode. Just make sure you’ve played through the game once in Softcore so that you know what to expect.

Final verdict

As mentioned earlier, it would be best to start off your first character as a Softcore character. This will teach you the nuances of the game, its mechanics and challenges, and how to survive in the dark world of Sanctuary. Once you know enough about Lilith’s minions and feel like you want a tougher challenge, creating a Hardcore character is the way to go.

One final tip to ease the Hardcore difficulty curve would be to play multiplayer. This will ensure that the party has a better survival rate in terms of numbers, with certain players playing the role of tank, support, healer, and damage dealers. And with that, we wish you good luck and have fun in the upcoming beta phase of Diablo 4.