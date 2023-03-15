Since Diablo 3’s launch in 2012, fans of this franchise have been waiting for the next installment, and after 11 years, Diablo 4 will finally launch on June 1, 2023, on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

The latest installment in the Diablo franchise is said to provide the ultimate action RPG experience. In Diablo-like fashion, there will be countless enemies, hellish dungeons, and epic loot for you to earn.

For those interested in pre-purchasing Diablo 4, three editions are available: Standard, Digital Deluxe, and Ultimate, with the Ultimate Edition costing $99.99 USD. But with such a high price tag, is it actually worth it?

Everything included in the Diablo 4: Ultimate Edition

Players who pre-purchase the Ultimate Edition will receive the following items:

A digital copy of Diablo 4 for your chosen platform

Open Beta Early Access, which begins March 17

A Light Bearer Mount

A Diablo 3 Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet (Base game sold separately)

A World of Warcraft Amalgam of Rage Mount (Base game sold separately)

A Diablo Immortal Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set (Base game sold separately)

Up to four days of Early Access​ to Diablo 4, but this may vary depending on time zones and possible outages.

A Temptation Mount

A Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor

A Premium Seasonal Battle Pass​ Unlock

An Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock, which includes a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock plus 20 Tier Skips and a cosmetic.

A Wings of the Creator​ Emote

Is the Diablo 4: Ultimate Edition worth it?

If you don’t play Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal, or World of Warcraft, both the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions packages might not be worth your money, as both packages contain items for these games.

But the selling points of these packages are the Battle Pass Unlock, which is included in the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions, and the Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock, which is only included in the Ultimate Edition. And there is only a USD 10 price difference between the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Editions.

But, as cliche as it sounds, whether the Ultimate Edition is worth it is up to you.

If you play Blizzard’s other games and can benefit from the WoW Mount or Diablo Immortal Cosmetic Set, then either the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions may be worth pre-purchasing. And the Ultimate Edition may be worth it if you want to get Early Access to the game.

Regardless of which Edition you purchase, Diablo 4 will be packed with your favorite classes, epic bosses, and horrors to overcome.