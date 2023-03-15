When can you download the Diablo 4 beta?

Diablo 4 is close at hand, and hours upon hours of RPG, demon-slaying battles await eager gamers. The fourth iteration of the Diablo franchise is bringing rewards in its early release, and for those fans waiting to get their hands on the open beta, you’ll be receiving something special for being there first.

The full release is set for June 6, 2023, but that’s likely too far away for some. That’s where the open beta comes in.

This open beta will provide Blizzard with plenty of work to do before the full release. An open beta gives players a chance to find bugs and pinpoint aspects of the game that aren’t working in other ways.

When can I download the Diablo 4 open beta?

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 arrives in its beta form on March 24, 2023. You’ll be able to download the open beta from 11am CT and be let loose around Diablo 4’S landscape.

To get access, you’ll need to pre-order the game. Head to Blizzard’s website to get your download ready, or pre-order on your console’s store page.

Once you’ve pre-ordered the game, you’ll have to:

Make your way over to diablo.com/beta

Log into your Blizzard Account

Put your pre-order code in

Choose the platform you want to use for Diablo 4

Then redeem your code

Then you’ll have to wait for March 24 and download it as soon as 11am CT hits. The open beta lasts until March 26, so enjoy the two days of Diablo 4 bliss.