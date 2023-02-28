New Diablo 4 details reveal open beta rewards and more

Diablo IV is dropping rewards for eager fans getting their hands on the beta arriving on March 24. Once early access goes live, players can grind until level 20 to nab cosmetics and titles that’ll add personality to their character.

The Diablo devs revealed the rewards in the Feb. 28 developer live stream. They include the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic and the “Early Voyager” and “Initial Casualty” titles.

You won’t be able to earn these rewards by simply booting up the open beta; you’ll have to put some hours in. Players will have to reach level 20 for both the Beta Wolf Pack cosmetic and the Early Voyager title. The Initial Casualty title can only be acquired by reaching Kyovashad during your early Diablo playthrough.

The #DiabloIV Developer Update Livestream covered what’s coming in Beta, including three unique rewards.



🔥Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic: Reach Level 20

🔥Early Voyager Title: Reach Level 20

🔥Initial Casualty Title: Reach Kyovashad



Fans itching to test out Diablo IV have two opportunities in the form of early access and open beta. Both these windows will be short, so grinding your player to level 20 will likely require as much time as possible to complete.

It’s been over a decade since Diablo III’s release, and after selling 3.5 million copies on its first day, Diablo IV has big shoes to fill.

At least the early access and open beta will provide the opportunity for the Blizzard devs to fix any issues that present themselves in Diablo’s early days.