Diablo IV is so close we can smell the Armored Destroyers around the corner. The gruesome, dungeon-searching RPG is only moons away from being in our grasp, and every Diablo fan around the world are beyond excited.

The official release date of Diablo IV is Jun. 6, 2023, but the Blizzard developers have so graciously provided ways to get a taste of the (most likely) beautifully crafted title. Players will be able to have a crack at the game in either the early access or the beta test.

For those of you eager to soak up what Diablo IV has to offer, you’ll be able to test your might in the early access launch from March 17 to 19, and if you’re willing to wait a few excruciating days, the beta test arrives March 24.

How do I get the Diablo IV early access and beta test?

Diablo IV might feel like it’s years away, but it’s only mere weeks before it blesses our screens. To get early access to play Diablo IV, you’ll have to pre-order the title. It’s as simple as that. Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to get early access to the open beta.

The open beta is accessible to everyone, so you can download it when it becomes available on Battle.net.

Prepare your wallets, save up your paycheque, and break open your piggy bank as you’ll have to fork out some cash before the official release date to give it a go. The early access gives you two more days of beta testing to enjoy.

Here’s what you’ll have to do to get access:

Head over to diablo.com/beta

Log in to your Blizzard account

Enter your code (after you’ve pre-ordered the Diablo title)

Choose what platform you want to use the code for

Redeem your code

If you’ve downloaded it on a PC, it’ll automatically give you access to the beta once it’s released. For console gamers, you’ll be emailed a platform-specific code to download the game once the release of the early access draws near.